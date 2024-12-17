Why is exercise essential during winter for maintaining healthy heart? Expert explains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know why exercise is important for maintaining a healthy heart.

With the advent of the winter season, there is a noticeable decrease in physical activity. Although the chilly weather brings with it cosy interiors, and warm beverages and sets in a passive tone, it also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Staying active and consumption of healthy food is essential for a fit ecosystem within the human body and the heart is the core of this ecosystem.

When we spoke to Dr Abhishek Singh, Consultant Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, he said that winters tend to constrict blood vessels which may further strain the cardiovascular system resulting in heightening the risks of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular complications. The heart requires to put in more effort to maintain internal body temperature. The cold temperature causes the body to lose heat easily.

Pros of Winter Exercise:

Lack of humid and heated environment

Sufficient intake of Vitamin D via Sunlight

Exercise boosts immunity and prevents diseases

Why exercise becomes essential during the Winter Season:

Facilitates Smooth Joint Function: The winter weather makes the body tight and stiff. Exercising assists the body to loosen up as it increases body circulation. Exercise keeps the muscles around the joints flexible. Daily exercise will help to keep the body moving and active. Maintains Healthy Weight: In the winter, the weather tends to induce passivity. Apart from this, there are various food selections, which along with the winter comfort bring carbs, fats and other elements that take longer to digest. An exercise routine will maintain body weight and reduce the strain on muscles and joints. Promotes flow of blood: Exercising heats the body and aids in promoting an influx in blood flow to all the organs of the body. It helps to reduce the strain on the heart in keeping the body internally warm.

One can explore various exercises diving into the areas of strength training, yoga, indoor exercises, strength training, online workout programs and more. However, exercise should be done with caution, especially with people possessing heart conditions.

Tips to Maintain Healthy Heart Function:

Healthy and Nutritious Intake: The ideal formula would be to have an increased intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein and simultaneously limit the intake of saturated fats, sodium and refined sugars.

Staying Hydrated: With a drop in the temperature, the levels of moisture also reduce. It is essential to maintain adequate liquid consumption. One may also opt for herbal teas and other hydrating beverages along with water to maintain hydration levels.

Be Cautious of Seasonal Illnesses: Flu and infections are widely spread during the winter season. One must take good care of their health to avoid coming down with sickness. People with heart conditions are at a higher risk and need to be cautious. General practices like being properly covered can go a long way.

Precautions while Exercising:

Start slow, and later increase the intensity

Only exert as much as the body can handle

Avoid outdoor exercise on extreme winter days

Layer your clothes and dress properly

Take adequate breaks in between

ALSO READ: Mindful Eating to Smart Snacking: Know how to stay fit and healthy amidst winter festivities