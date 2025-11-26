Why Indians are gaining fat even while eating less, doctor explains the metabolism puzzle Many Indians gain fat even while eating less, and science finally explains why. From the “thin-fat” Indian body type to high-carb diets, low protein, stress, and genetics, here’s what experts say is silently slowing metabolism and increasing visceral fat.

New Delhi:

It’s a line every Indian doctor hears almost daily: “Doctor, I eat so little… so why am I still gaining weight?” For millions of Indians, this isn’t an excuse; it’s a lived reality. Even with portions smaller than most Western diets, rates of obesity, PCOS, Type 2 diabetes and fatty liver continue to soar across the country. And research now says the problem isn’t simply how much we eat”, but how our bodies handle what we eat.

According to Dr Jatin Kumar Majhi, Associate Consultant – Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, the answer lies in a complex web of metabolism, genetics, childhood nutrition, stress, and the modern Indian lifestyle.

1. The “thin–fat” Indian body: a real medical phenomenon

Scientists call it the thin-fat phenotype, and it’s uniquely common in South Asians. Indians tend to have:

Higher visceral fat even at normal body weight

Lower muscle mass

Higher inflammation and insulin resistance

So two people eating the same meal may store and burn calories completely differently. Indians simply have a metabolism that tilts toward fat storage and away from muscle building. This visceral fat behaves like a hormonal organ, raising the risk of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, even when someone “looks thin”.

This is why being slim doesn’t always equal being healthy.

2. High-carb staples = frequent insulin spikes

Another major factor? Our plate.

Typical Indian diets revolve around refined carbs: roti, rice, poha, idli, biscuits, namkeen, potatoes, and chai with sugar.

These foods break down quickly into glucose, causing frequent insulin spikes. And insulin isn’t just a sugar-regulating hormone, it’s also:

the body’s primary fat-storing hormone.

So even when eating “normal” portions, a carb-heavy diet pushes the body toward more fat accumulation.

3. The protein gap that slows metabolism

One of India’s biggest nutritional problems is chronic protein deficiency. Many people rely heavily on grains and vegetables while under-consuming lentils, paneer, eggs or meat.

Dr Majhi notes that low protein:

slows metabolism

reduces satiety

prevents muscle repair

encourages fat gain

Protein is essential for building muscle, and muscle is the engine that burns calories. Without it, metabolism naturally drops.

4. The rise of ultra-processed foods

From bakery biscuits to instant noodles to packaged namkeen, modern India eats far more ultra-processed foods than ever before.

These foods confuse hunger signals, cause overeating, alter gut hormones, and drastically slow metabolic rate. They also replace nutrient-dense traditional meals, pushing the body into a chronic “nutrient-poor” state.

5. The sedentary lifestyle shift

Indians today sit more than any previous generation, in offices, in traffic, on screens.

Low movement leads to:

Reduced calorie burn

Low insulin sensitivity

Slower fat metabolism

Earlier generations had built-in physical activity through chores and commuting. Today, movement must be intentional, without it, weight accumulates even on fewer calories.

6. Stress, cortisol spikes and poor sleep

Stress hormones play a massive role in the Indian fat puzzle. Chronic stress increases cortisol, which:

triggers cravings for carbs

stores more fat around the abdomen

disrupts sleep, slowing metabolism further

Modern Indian lifestyles, deadlines, commute hours, social pressure keep cortisol chronically elevated.

7. Genetics and childhood nutrition matter too

Many Indians start life at a disadvantage. Studies show Indian babies are often born with lower muscle mass due to maternal undernutrition.

This low-muscle biology tracks into adulthood, making fat gain easier and muscle gain harder. Combine that with carb-heavy childhood diets, and the foundation for adult metabolic issues is already laid.

Indians aren’t gaining fat because they’re overeating.

They are gaining fat because their biology, diet, lifestyle and stress push their metabolism into a fat-storing mode.

The solution? Not starvation, but smarter eating, better protein intake, strength training, and a calmer lifestyle. Because fixing the metabolism puzzle starts long before the plate, and transforms everything after it.

Also read: Doctor decodes: The 4 common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight