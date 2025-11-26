Doctor decodes: The 4 common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight Many Indians are gaining fat despite eating less, and doctors say metabolism is the real problem. Dr Shrey Srivastava explains why under-eating, excess cardio, inconsistent habits, and random online diets slow fat-burning and what to do instead.

Across India, countless people complain of the same strange problem: “I’m eating less, but I’m still gaining weight.” It feels unfair, almost confusing, especially when you’re skipping meals, eating salads, or following the latest “quick fix” you saw online. Yet the scale refuses to move.

Doctors now say this isn’t about willpower at all, it’s about how our metabolism behaves. From chronic stress and nutrient deficiencies to modern lifestyles that quietly damage muscle mass, Indians are unknowingly slowing down the very system that burns calories. And in trying to “eat less,” many end up doing exactly what causes fat gain.

Why eating less is making Indians gain fat

According to Dr Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, most Indians fall into the same four traps when trying to lose fat, and every one of them slows the metabolism instead of supporting it.

1. Chronic under-eating slows your metabolism

The biggest mistake, Dr Srivastava explains, is simply not eating enough. When food intake drops too low, the body switches to “survival mode,” lowering metabolic rate to conserve energy. Instead of burning fat, your system clings to it.

This is especially common among working adults who skip breakfast, have late lunches, or eat one big meal at night, a pattern linked with higher fat accumulation and weaker metabolic activity.

2. Too much cardio, no strength training

Another Indian habit: walking endlessly or doing only cardio while avoiding strength training. Cardio helps burn calories, yes, but muscle is what keeps your metabolism active long after the workout ends.

Low muscle mass means lower resting metabolism. The result? You burn less energy even while sitting or sleeping, making it easier to gain fat on fewer calories.

3. Inconsistency breaks the metabolism cycle

Many people go “all in” on diet and exercise for a week and then lose motivation. Metabolism is not impressed by intense short bursts; it thrives on consistency. Even small habits like 20 minutes of movement daily or maintaining regular meal timings keep your fat-burning machinery running.

4. Following random social-media diets

Dr Srivastava stresses that copying celebrity or influencer diets is one of the most damaging trends today. No two bodies work the same. What works for one person may cause nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalance, or extreme fatigue in someone else.

A wrong diet can drop your metabolism dramatically, which explains why people lose weight initially and then suddenly gain it all back, plus more.

So what’s the real solution?

Eat enough, not too little

Focus on protein and whole foods

Prioritise strength training

Keep a consistent routine

Get personalised diet advice instead of copying trends

Sleep 7–8 hours; poor sleep alone can reduce metabolic efficiency

Manage stress, cortisol spikes increase belly fat

At the end of the day, fat gain isn’t a punishment for eating less; it’s a sign that your metabolism needs support, not starvation. Our bodies are far more sensitive to stress, sleep, and muscle loss than we realise. When we fuel ourselves well, move consistently, and treat our routines as long-term habits instead of quick fixes, the body responds with balance. Sustainable fat loss isn’t about shrinking your plate; it’s about strengthening your system.

