The truth behind India's Ozempic craze: Doctor explains what really happens Ozempic, a diabetes drug turned global weight loss trend, is gaining traction in India. Experts warn it’s not a miracle fix, and misuse can be dangerous. Here’s what doctors say about semaglutide, side effects, and the right way to approach weight loss.

New Delhi:

Ozempic is the word on everyone's lips, from influencers to celebrities. It is the "magic shot" to lose weight. Ozempic, once a medication for diabetes, is now being touted as the new quick fix to losing kilos.

But under the social media posts and before-and-after shots is a more complicated medical narrative that's not so straightforward. To unpack what’s really going on, we spoke with Dr G. Moinoddin, Consultant – Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, who explains why Ozempic is not the miracle most think it is. Let's

What exactly is Ozempic?

“Ozempic is the brand name for a drug whose active ingredient is semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist,” says Dr Moinoddin. “It mimics a natural hormone in your body that regulates blood sugar and appetite. By slowing digestion and keeping food in your stomach longer, it makes you feel full for a longer time, which is why people end up eating less.”

Originally designed to manage type 2 diabetes, Ozempic helps patients who couldn’t control their sugar levels through diet, exercise, or oral medication alone. Over time, doctors noticed a surprising side effect, significant weight loss. That discovery paved the way for semaglutide’s use in obesity treatment, with a higher-dose version called Wegovy soon to enter the Indian market.

Why everyone’s calling Ozempic a ‘miracle shot’ and why it isn’t one

The truth, according to Dr Moinoddin, is that Ozempic works best when paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise. “It’s not a miracle injection. The weight loss happens because the drug suppresses appetite. But once you stop taking it, most people regain the weight unless they’ve changed their lifestyle habits,” he warns.

What’s more, misuse or unsupervised use can be risky. “People should not take Ozempic without medical guidance. It’s a prescription drug meant for specific patients, not a quick fix for anyone who wants to lose weight fast,” he adds.

The safety red flags doctors are watching

Ozempic can trigger a range of side effects: from mild nausea to more serious issues like pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, and thyroid complications. “Patients with thyroid disorders, gallstones, or pancreatic issues should avoid it completely,” says Dr Moinoddin. “Even for others, it should only be used under supervision, with regular follow-up and blood work.”

Long-term safety data is still limited. “We don’t yet know the effects of using Ozempic continuously for several years,” he explains. “That’s why doctors are cautious. You might lose weight, but you could be putting other organs at risk.”

The real cost of the Ozempic craze

Besides the potential health risks, the cost is significant. A month’s supply of Ozempic can cost between INR 10,000 and INR 20,000, making it a steep investment for long-term use. For many, the financial burden is unsustainable, and once they stop, the weight often returns.

“Ozempic is effective for certain patients, especially those struggling with both obesity and diabetes, but it’s not meant for casual or cosmetic weight loss,” says Dr Moinoddin. “It’s a medical tool, not a lifestyle trend.