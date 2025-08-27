Expert opinion: Why glasses are safer than contact lenses during the monsoon Wearing contact lenses in the rainy season raises the risk of eye infections like conjunctivitis, styes, and fungal keratitis. Experts suggest switching to glasses for safer eye protection. Follow key hygiene tips and precautions to maintain clear, healthy vision throughout the monsoon.

Monsoon rains appear to be romantic with their cloudy skies and fresh, earthy smell, but they aren’t so great for your eyes. For people who wear lenses, the monsoon can be a nightmare! Along with the rain comes a spike in eye infections that can quickly turn your season of chai and pakoras into endless eye drops and doctor visits.

And here’s the catch: your beloved contact lenses might just be making things worse. According to Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India, while contacts are stylish and convenient, glasses are the true monsoon MVPs when it comes to keeping infections at bay.

Why rainy days are risky for contact lens users

Rainwater isn’t as pure as it looks! It’s loaded with bacteria, fungi, and pollutants that love to cling to lenses. Even a single splash or a few droplets can trap harmful microbes against your eye. Add to that the sticky humidity, and you’ve got a recipe for irritation, redness, and infections.

Glasses are the safer option

Barrier against infections: Glasses act like a shield, blocking raindrops and germs.

Lower risk of contamination: No lenses, no trapped dirt or pathogens.

More comfort: Glasses save you from that gritty, dry-eyed feeling that contacts often cause in damp weather.

Common eye infections during the monsoon

According to ophthalmologists, infections like conjunctivitis (pink eye), fungal keratitis, and styes are more frequent during this season. Poorly cleaned or overused lenses only increase the chances of catching them.

Tips to protect your eyes in the monsoon

Here are a few tips from Dr Borah:

Choose glasses instead of contacts, especially outdoors.

If you must wear lenses, practise strict hygiene: wash hands, disinfect thoroughly, and keep water away.

Never reuse old lens solution or wear expired lenses.

Visit a doctor immediately if you notice pain, redness, or blurred vision.

Rainy days are wonderful for your playlists, not so much for your contact lenses. Switching to glasses is a simple move that can save you from infections and irritation. Pair it with good hygiene habits, and you’ll enjoy clear, comfortable vision all monsoon long!