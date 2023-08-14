Why do people fly kites on Independence Day? Know all reasons here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why people fly kites on Independence Day

Independence Day 2023 is just around the corner, and many of us are already gearing up for this fun and festive holiday. This year, the nation will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15th. One of the most popular and beloved traditions during Independence Day is the flying of kites. It is basically a north Indian tradition.

Flying kites on Independence Day have a historic significance too. In 1927, when India was protesting against the Simon Commission, a few freedom activists started slogans like "Go Back Simon". The demonstration became so popular that people started flying kites with slogans written on them. Now, here we are going to take a look at five reasons why people fly kites on this special day.

A sense of freedom

Flying a kite is a way to express our own sense of freedom and autonomy, as the wind carries the kite higher and higher in the sky.

Showing patriotism

Kites can be decorated with patriotic symbols such as flags or historic monuments. This is a way to show your support for your country and celebrate its independence in a fun and creative way. It’s also great for showing off your pride in your nation to others.

Remembering the past

Kites are a reminder of our colonial roots when British settlers brought them to India. Flying a kite reminds us of how far we have come since then and the struggles we have endured to get where we are today.

For family fun

Unlike fireworks, kite flying is something that everyone can enjoy, from small children to adults. Plus, it’s a great way to get everyone involved and create great memories that will last for years to come.

Witnessing the beauty of it all

Seeing a colourful kite soar high above us in the sky is an amazing sight to behold. It’s also a great way to relax and take in the gorgeous scenery around you as you watch your kite drift away in the clouds.

So, if you are looking for something fun to do this Independence Day, why not grab your family and friends and take part in this timeless tradition? Who knows, you might just end up making some wonderful memories that will last a lifetime!

