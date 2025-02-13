When is Shab-e-Barat 2025? Know date, significance and everything about Night of Forgiveness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, significance and more about Shab-e-Barat 2025.

Just like the month of Ramzan, Shab-e-Barat is also considered an important festival of Islam, which holds special significance for the people of the Muslim community. On the auspicious day, people pray to Allah and ask for forgiveness for their sins. Some people also keep a two-day fast on Shab-e-Barat.

The night of Shab-e-Barat is also called the night of Magfirat. It is also called the night of prayer, recitation and friendship. The night of Shab-e-Barat is one of the five important nights of Islam, in which Allah accepts the prayers of his followers.

Date and timing of Shab-e-Barat 2025

There is confusion among people about the date of Shab-e-Barat in the year 2025. Some people consider the date of Shab-e-Barat as February 13 and some as February 14. However, when Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated or on what day is decided only on the sighting of the moon of Shaban?

According to the Hijri calendar, Shab-e-Barat will be observed in 2025 from the evening of Thursday, February 13, till the evening of Friday, February 14.

As per the Hindustan Times report, "Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th of Shaban, is expected to be observed on February 14, 2025. However, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon," states Islamic Relief Worldwide.

Significance of Shab-e-Barat

On Shab-e-Barat, which is regarded as a night of atonement, people who earnestly pray are said to have their sins forgiven and to receive benefits for the full year. Many Muslims hold that God uses this holy night to decide each person's fate for the upcoming year based on their past actions.

How is Shab-e-Barat celebrated?

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated with reverence across South Asia which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Turkey as well as Central Asian countries like Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, etc. On the holy night of Shab-e-Barat, people gather in mosques to offer prayers and ask for forgiveness from Allah. On this day, people make sweets like halwa and distribute them among the poor as charity.

