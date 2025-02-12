Magh Purnima 2025: Know auspicious time for bathing, significance, method of worship and donation

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Magh Purnima 2025: Know auspicious time for bathing

The scriptures have mentioned the special importance of bathing and donations done on the full moon date. But bathing on the full moon date falling in the Magh month is considered very important from the religious point of view. It is also called Magh Snan, which is today on Wednesday, 12 February 2025. It is believed that bathing in the holy river Ganga on Magh Purnima leads to salvation.

This year, the bath on Magh Purnima is going to be even more special because on this day the fifth royal bath will also be taken in the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj. Also, a rare combination of planets and stars is being formed today, which increases the importance of this day even more. Let us know about the bath time, worship method, donation, etc., on Magh Purnima.

Magh Purnima 2025: Auspicious time

The full moon date of the Magh month started at 06:55 pm on 11 February and will continue till 07:22 pm today, i.e., 12 February. Due to the valid Udayatithi, Magh Purnima will be celebrated today, and all religious activities related to bathing, worship, fasting, donation, etc., will also be done. Also, today there will be auspicious Ashlesha Nakshatra, Shobhan Yoga, and Saubhagya Yoga. Mercury and Saturn will transit in Aquarius, and Venus and Rahu in Pisces. It will be very good to bathe, donate, and worship Magh Purnima in these auspicious times and yoga constellations.

Magh Purnima 2025: Method of Worship

Magh Purnima has special significance. On this day, along with bathing and donating, there is a ritual of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Hanuman Ji, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Jupiter and offering water to the moon. Wake up before sunrise and take a bath after finishing all the work. If you are not able to go to the holy river for some reason, then take a bath at home by adding some Gangajal in the bathing water. After this, put water, vermilion, akshat, red flowers, etc., in a copper pot and offer water to the Sun God and keep chanting the mantra 'Om Suryay Namah' while offering water.

Magh Purnima 2025: Remedies

Bathing in rivers: On the day of Magh Purnima, one should worship Lord Vishnu by bathing in the Ganga or any holy river. Bathing in the Ganga or any holy river on this day destroys sins as well as purifies the mind and soul.

Worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu: On this day, one should wake up early in the morning and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. By doing this, there will never be a shortage of money in the house, and God's blessings will remain in your family.

Worship of Peepal Tree: Worshiping the Peepal tree on the day of Magh Purnima is considered very auspicious. The Peepal tree is considered to be the abode of Lord Vishnu. On the day of Magh Purnima, offer water mixed with milk to the Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp.

ALSO READ: Happy Hug Day 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones