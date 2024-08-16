When is Raksha Bandhan 2024? Know date, history, tithi timings and shubh muhurat to tie rakhi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the exact date and timings of the Raksha Bandhan 2024 celebration.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan. In this festival, it is necessary to have a full moon day in the afternoon, and Bhadra is forbidden. In the Puranas, Bhadra is described as the daughter of the Sun and the sister of Saturn, and it should not be present in any auspicious work. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, after taking a bath in the morning, the Gods, ancestors, and sages are remembered. After this, the Raksha Sutra (Rakhi) is placed on a pure place smeared with cow dung and is worshipped ritually. Then the Raksha Sutra is tied on the right hand. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19.

Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat and tithi timings:

Raksha Bandhan: August 19, 2024 (Monday)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time: 01:30 PM to 09:08 PM

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: 01:43 PM to 04:20 PM

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: 06:56 PM to 09:08 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time: 01:30 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha: 09:51 AM to 10:53 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha: 10:53 AM to 12:37 PM

Raksha Bandhan rites should not be performed during Bhadra, as per Hindu religious texts, as this is an unlucky period. Bhadra takes place in the initial part of Purnima Tithi. The majority of literature, including the Vratraj, advises against carrying out any lucky deeds at this time.

History of Rakshabandhan

Once there was a war between the gods and the demons for twelve years, in which the gods were defeated and the demons captured heaven. Disappointed with the defeat, Indra went to his Guru Brihaspati and said that I must fight, whereas we had only lost in the war so far. Indra's wife Indrani was also listening to all this. She said that tomorrow is Shravan Shukla Purnima, and I will prepare Raksha Sutra as per the rules, you get it tied by the Brahmins, and this will make you victorious. The next day Indra got Rakshabandhan done with Raksha Vidhan. After this, the demons were so scared that they ran away when Indra reached the battlefield riding on the Airavat elephant. Thus, Indra won due to the effect of Raksha Vidhan and since then this festival has been celebrated.

Shravan Pujan

On the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan, the father-devotee child Shravan Kumar went to fetch water for his blind parents at night. King Dasharatha was hiding somewhere there, waiting for a hunt. Mistaking the sound of the water pot for the sound of an animal, he shot an arrow that pierced the word, which killed Shravan. On hearing the news of Shravan's death, his blind parents started lamenting. Then Dasharatha apologized for the crime committed in ignorance and promoted Shravan Puja on the day of Shravani. From then onwards Shravan Puja started being performed and first of all, Raksha Sutra was offered to Shravan.

Shravani Upkarma

The full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan is considered to be the time of Shravani Upkarma. This day is especially a festival for Brahmins, in which the Veda Parayan is started. On this day, Yagyopaveet (a sacred thread) is worshipped the old Yagyopaveet is removed and a new one is worn. This practice is part of the rich tradition of ancient India, in which the Guru used to perform this ritual with his disciples.

