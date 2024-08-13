Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th this year? Here's the answer to your confusion | Read inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th this year?

As India gears up to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, 2024, the entire nation is swept up in a wave of patriotic fervor. This date holds immense significance for every Indian, as it marks the day when the country gained its freedom from colonial rule in 1947. On this day, citizens across the nation come together to honor the sacrifices and contributions of freedom fighters who fought valiantly for India's independence. Independence Day 2024 not only commemorates the country's freedom but also reaffirms the collective spirit of the nation.

Independence Day 2024: 77th or 78th?

This year, India will observe its 78th Independence Day. While the country gained its independence on August 15, 1947, the first anniversary of this historic event was celebrated a year later, in 1948. This creates a nuanced distinction: India will be celebrating its 78th Independence Day and simultaneously marking the 77th anniversary of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 78th Independence Day will be marked by various celebrations across the country, from schools and workplaces to housing societies. The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which began on August 9, is a central part of this year's festivities. "The initiative aims to instil spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag," Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday in the national capital. Citizens are also urged to click a selfie with the flag and upload it on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to make this campaign a memorable mass movement. In solidarity with the initiative, he replaced his profile picture with the national flag and encouraged others to do the same.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

In addition to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Ministry of Defence has launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in the Name of Mother) campaign as part of the Independence Day celebrations. This initiative aims to plant 15 lakh trees nationwide, reflecting the country's commitment to environmental sustainability. The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, and is being carried out by the three Services, along with organizations such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), defence public sector undertakings, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Sainik Schools.

