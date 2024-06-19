When is Pradosh Vrat in June 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL When is Pradosh Vrat 2024? Know date, muhurat and more

Pradosh Vrat, a revered Hindu fasting ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is observed bi-monthly on the Trayodashi Tithi, the 13th day of the lunar fortnight. This sacred fast is believed to bestow prosperity, health, and spiritual upliftment upon the devotees who observe it with devotion and purity. By participating in this vrat with sincerity, one can attain spiritual growth, inner peace, and the divine blessings of Shiva and Parvati. Here's all you need to know about this auspicious fast:

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date

Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, once during the waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) and once during the waning phase (Krishna Paksha) of the moon. The Pradosh Vrat in June will be observed on Tuesday, June 19.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The Pradosh Vrat puja is performed during the Pradosh Kaal, which is approximately 1.5 hours before and after sunset. This time is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the fast are as follows:

Pradosh Vrat June 2024 Date - June 19, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 7:29 AM, June 19, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 7:49 AM, June 20, 2024

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Rituals

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise until the completion of the evening rituals. Some may opt for a partial fast, consuming fruits and milk.

Abhishekam: The Shiva Lingam is bathed with sacred substances like milk, honey, and water, symbolising purification and reverence.

Puja and Aarti: Special prayers and aarti are conducted in Shiva temples, accompanied by the chanting of Shiva mantras and hymns.

The lighting of Lamps: Lamps are lit in the evening, symbolising the dispelling of ignorance and the light of divine knowledge.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: History and Significance

Pradosh Vrat is steeped in mythological significance. According to legends, it was on this day that Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of Tandava and forgave the gods for their transgressions, bestowing them with his blessings. Observing this vrat is believed to absolve sins, remove obstacles, and grant desires.

The word "Pradosh" translates to "the first part of the night" or "dusk," emphasising the twilight period as a time of divine connection. The fast underscores the themes of devotion, discipline, and the destruction of negativities.

