Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: 5 Do's and Don'ts to follow while fasting on this year's biggest Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most significant and stringent fasts observed by Hindus. Falling on the 11th day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha (June), it is known for its rigorous nature, as devotees abstain from both food and water for 24 hours. In 2024, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 18. Here are five essential dos and don'ts to ensure you observe this auspicious day correctly.

5 Do's for Nirjala Ekadashi

Prepare Spiritually and Physically: Begin your day with a bath and wear clean clothes. Engage in prayers, meditation, and reading of sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahasranama. This helps purify the mind and body, aligning them with the spiritual purpose of the fast. Stay Hydrated Before the Fast: Since Nirjala Ekadashi involves abstaining from water, it’s essential to hydrate yourself adequately the day before the fast. Drink plenty of water and consume hydrating fruits like watermelon and cucumber. Visit a Temple: If possible, visit a Vishnu temple to offer your prayers. Participating in temple rituals and listening to discourses can deepen your spiritual experience and provide a sense of community support. Engage in Charitable Acts: Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy is highly recommended on this day. Acts of charity are believed to enhance the spiritual merit gained from observing the fast. Observe with Faith and Devotion: Maintain a positive and devout mindset throughout the fast. Chanting Vishnu mantras and remembering the stories of Lord Vishnu's devotees can help keep your focus on the spiritual significance of the day.

5 Don'ts for Nirjala Ekadashi

Avoid Negative Thoughts and Actions: Keep away from anger, jealousy, and other negative emotions. Maintain a calm and peaceful demeanour to preserve the sanctity of the fast. Refrain from Consuming Water and Food: True to its name, Nirjala (meaning 'without water'), the fast is observed without eating or drinking anything for 24 hours. Breaking this rule is considered to nullify the benefits of the fast. Avoid Physical Exertion: Minimise physical activities and avoid strenuous work. The lack of water intake can make you susceptible to dehydration and fatigue, so it’s wise to rest and conserve your energy. Stay Away from Distractions: Avoid watching television, browsing the internet, or engaging in non-spiritual activities. Focus on prayers, meditation, and reading scriptures to keep your mind centered on the spiritual aspect of the day. Do Not Overindulge After the Fast: When breaking the fast, do it gently with light, easily digestible food. Overeating or consuming heavy meals immediately after a day of fasting can cause digestive issues and discomfort.

Observing Nirjala Ekadashi with these guidelines can lead to a spiritually fulfilling experience. It is believed that the merits gained from fasting on this day are equivalent to those obtained from observing all 24 Ekadashis in a year. May this Nirjala Ekadashi bring you peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

