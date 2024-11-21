When is Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025? Know date, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, significance, rituals and more about Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025.

Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti is also called Bhairav ​​Ashtami because this auspicious day is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month. On this day, Lord Kaal Bhairav, the fierce and justice-loving form of Lord Shiva, is worshipped. There are also some rules related to Bhairav ​​Ashtami which you should follow like - you get benefits by doing restraint, sadhana, and good deeds on this day. At the same time, some tasks should be avoided. Today we will tell you about such tasks which are not considered auspicious to do on the day of Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti and doing them can upset your luck.

Kala Bhairav Jayanti 2024

Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti is considered to destroy sins and bring auspiciousness. In the year 2024, Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti will start on November 22 at 6:07 pm. Lord Kaal Bhairav is worshipped during Nisha Kaal i.e. at night, hence Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti will be celebrated on November 22. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 7:56 pm on November 23. Therefore, you should avoid doing some tasks on both November 22 and 23. Let's know about those tasks.

Do not consume meat and alcohol

On the day of Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, meat and alcohol are offered to Lord Kaal Bhairav. But if you consume these things instead of offering them in the puja, it is considered very inauspicious. If you eat the things that you have offered to God, it can upset your luck and Kaal Bhairav ​​can get angry. Therefore, do not consume meat and alcohol even by mistake on the day of Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti.

Householders should not perform tantric puja

Many people also do tantric worship of Kaal Bhairav ​​Maharaj. But householders should avoid doing tantric worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav. A slight mistake in tantric worship can cause you great harm. Problems can increase in your family life, you may suffer financial loss and even luck can turn against you.

Do not cheat and do not tell lies.

Lord Kaal Bhairav is considered to be a just form of Lord Shiva. Therefore, on the day of Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, you should not cheat anyone even by mistake. Also, avoid speaking lies on this day.

Do not mistreat animals

Kaal Bhairav's vehicle is a dog and he loves animals and birds very much. Therefore, on the day of Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, you should not misbehave with any animal. If you feed animals and birds, you get auspicious results.

Avoid profanity

Although you should avoid impurities every day, on the day of Bhairav ​​Ashtami you should especially maintain purity. Take a bath and meditate on this day and avoid lustful thoughts. By doing this, Lord Bhairav gets pleased with you.

Avoid violence

On this day you should avoid violence and not allow violent thoughts to come into your mind. To keep negative thoughts from entering your mind, study religious books or take the help of meditation.

Avoid insulting elders

Lord Kaal Bhairav ​​gets angry with those people who disrespect elders and misbehave with teachers. So avoid doing such things or else luck may stop favouring you.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this.)

