When is Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025? Know exact dates of shahi snan, check full details

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Let us know the important things related to Maha Kumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

Date of shahi snan (royal bath) of Maha Kumbh 2024

January 13: The first royal bath of Maha Kumbh 2025 will be on January 13. This day is also Paush Purnima.

January 14: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, a grand royal bath will be organised.

January 29: January 29 is Mauni Amavasya. Royal bath will also take place on this day.

February 3: On February 3, there is a royal bath on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

February 12: A royal bath will also be taken on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.

February 26: A royal bath will also be taken on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

At which places is the Maha Kumbh Mela organised?

The Maha Kumbh Mela is mainly organised in 4 places.

Haridwar- The Kumbh Mela is organised in Haridwar when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius.

The Kumbh Mela is organised in Haridwar when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius. Prayagraj- Maha Kumbh is organised in Prayagraj when the Sun is in Capricorn.

Maha Kumbh is organised in Prayagraj when the Sun is in Capricorn. Nashik- Maha Kumbh Mela is organised in Nashik when the Sun and Jupiter are in the zodiac.

Maha Kumbh Mela is organised in Nashik when the Sun and Jupiter are in the zodiac. Ujjain- Maha Kumbh is organised in Ujjain when Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries.

Importance of Maha Kumbh 2025

The origin of 'Kumbh' is very ancient, it started from the time of Samudra Manthan. When there was a war between the gods and the demons for the Amrit Kalash. Kumbh has special significance for Hindus. On the occasion of every Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees come to participate in this grand festival. In the year 2003, more than 10 million people participated in the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar. The biggest speciality of Kumbh is the miracle-filled sadhus and saints who participate in the fair, those who are rarely seen. The biggest importance of Maha Kumbh is that the people who participate in it have a different kind of feeling. It is believed that bathing during Kumbh frees one from all kinds of sins which leads a person to salvation. Maha Kumbh is full of miracles in itself.

