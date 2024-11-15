Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Why is Gurpurab called Prakash Parv? Know the main teachings of founder of Sikhism

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Know the main teachings

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru and founder of Sikhism. According to the Panchang, this festival is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima. In 2024, the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated with great pomp worldwide on November 15. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi (present-day Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). Guru Nanak Dev gave the message of unity, love, and service during his lifetime. Along with this, he also tried to remove the evils in society. In such a situation, today we will give you information about some of the major teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and also tell why Guru Nanak Jayanti is called Prakash Parv.

Major Teachings of Guru Nanak

Ek Omkar: The first Guru of Sikhism, Nanak Dev Ji taught that God is one, and he is present everywhere. His message of “Ek Omkar” tells us that everything in the world is the gift of that one God. We are all children of that one God. Through Ek Omkar, Nanak Dev Ji also gives us the message that we should stay away from discrimination and see God in every human being.

The first Guru of Sikhism, Nanak Dev Ji taught that God is one, and he is present everywhere. His message of “Ek Omkar” tells us that everything in the world is the gift of that one God. We are all children of that one God. Through Ek Omkar, Nanak Dev Ji also gives us the message that we should stay away from discrimination and see God in every human being. Chanting the name: Nanak Dev Ji has also given the message of remembering the name of God. He believed that by remembering the name of God, the darkness of a person's life is removed and happiness and peace come in life. By chanting the name, a person also learns the lesson of kindness and love.

Nanak Dev Ji has also given the message of remembering the name of God. He believed that by remembering the name of God, the darkness of a person's life is removed and happiness and peace come in life. By chanting the name, a person also learns the lesson of kindness and love. Working with honesty: Guru Nanak Ji believed that every person should do any work with honesty. Using money earned with honesty and hard work always brings blessings. Along with this, working with honesty also awakens a feeling of satisfaction and self-confidence in a person. Therefore, one should always be honest towards work.

Guru Nanak Ji believed that every person should do any work with honesty. Using money earned with honesty and hard work always brings blessings. Along with this, working with honesty also awakens a feeling of satisfaction and self-confidence in a person. Therefore, one should always be honest towards work. Wand Chhako: One of the important teachings of Guru Nanak Ji is that we should always serve others and donate some of the money we earn. “Wand Chhako” means giving some part of your earnings to needy people. Doing this increases equality in the society.

One of the important teachings of Guru Nanak Ji is that we should always serve others and donate some of the money we earn. “Wand Chhako” means giving some part of your earnings to needy people. Doing this increases equality in the society. Brotherhood: Guru Nanak Ji stressed throughout his life that no one should discriminate against anyone. There should be equality among all people. Society should not be divided based on caste, religion, and class. He said that all human beings are equal and everyone should get equal love and respect in the eyes of God.

Guru Nanak Ji stressed throughout his life that no one should discriminate against anyone. There should be equality among all people. Society should not be divided based on caste, religion, and class. He said that all human beings are equal and everyone should get equal love and respect in the eyes of God. Freedom from illusion: Nanak Dev Ji believed that we should never be attached to material things. We should develop the soul and move forward on the path of devotion. Only then can an ideal society be established.

Nanak Dev Ji believed that we should never be attached to material things. We should develop the soul and move forward on the path of devotion. Only then can an ideal society be established. Always respect women: Guru Nanak Dev Ji has emphasized respecting women and giving them equality. Guru Nanak Dev Ji wanted that women should never be looked down upon and women should be respected the way men are respected. That is, Nanak Dev was also against gender discrimination.

Even today, if these teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are implemented, we can see many good changes in society. That is why it would not be wrong to say that the teachings of Nanak Dev Ji are relevant even in the present times.

Why is Guru Nanak Jayanti called Prakash Parv?

Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as "Prakash Parv". On this occasion, people of the Sikh religion also organize kirtan, katha and langar etc. in gurudwaras. People of Sikh religion perform "Nagar Kirtan" on the day of Guru Parv, in which the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji are told. Guru Nanak Jayanti is called Prakash Parv because Nanak Dev tried to remove the ignorance or darkness spread in the society throughout his life. Guru Nanak Dev always tried to enlighten the society with his knowledge, this is why Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as Prakash Parv.

ALSO READ: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Gurpurab