Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Gurpurab

Celebrate Gurpurab by sharing heartfelt wishes, messages, and images on Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024. Find the perfect WhatsApp and Facebook status to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of peace, compassion, and unity on this sacred day.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 6:30 IST
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Wishes and messages

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is celebrated on Friday, November 15. Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated yearly on the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh community and is commemorated around the world. Sikhs all across the world remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in Lahore, Pakistan.

This year's ceremony, known as Guru Purab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, will commemorate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th birth anniversary. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the event is normally held on the full moon day of Kartik, which occurs in October or November. Make the celebrations extra special by sending these best wishes, images, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses, and greetings to your loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Wishes and Messages

  • May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's spiritual teachings enlighten you, and may you obtain whatever you wish for. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.
  • Happy Gurpurab to your friends and family. Always remember that Guru Nanak Dev Ji lives in our hearts.
  • Wishing you peace, joy, and endless blessings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
  • May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings illuminate your path. Happy Gurpurab.
  • Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Images

India Tv - Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

India Tv - Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

India Tv - Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

  • On this holy day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with wisdom, love, and compassion.
  • I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism.
  • Happy Gurpurab. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity.
  • Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings are a blessing and healing aid to everybody's life. May you use those teachings in every step of your life.
  • May Guru Nanak Dev Ji encourage you to achieve all your dreams, bless you with peace, and shower you with eternal happiness and joy.

ALSO READ: When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024? Know date, timings, history, significance and more about Gurpurab

