When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024? Know date, timings, history, significance and more about Gurpurab

Gurpurab, also called Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. It is one of the most important days in Sikhism, honoring not just Guru Nanak Dev Ji's life and teachings, but also promoting the principles of unity, equality, and selfless service that are at the heart of Sikh philosophy. From the date and timings to history and significance, here's all you need to know about Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

This year, Sikhs all over the world will commemorate the important event with much love and reverence on Friday, November 15. It will mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th birth anniversary.

According to Drik Panchang, the timings for performing the rituals of Guru Nanak Jayanti are as follows:

Purnima Tithi begins - 06:19 AM on November 15

Purnima Tithi ends - 02:58 AM on November 16

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: History

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 1469, in the village of Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. He was the son of Mehta Kalu, a Hindu Khatri, and Mata Tripta. Guru Nanak, who was raised in a modest environment, showed a strong spiritual interest from an early age. He frequently challenged established norms, including prejudice, inequity, and unethical rites and practices.

At the age of 30, Guru Nanak had a spiritual awakening that inspired him to share the powerful message, "There is no Hindu, Muslim, or Christian—humanity is one." His ideas emphasized universal equality and the significance of putting humanity ahead of all divisions.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti is an important religious and spiritual event. The day marks his birth anniversary, and devotees offer prayers of intense devotion and faith. This day is widely celebrated in India and other nations with Hindu and Sikh communities, and it has a special significance for many people. While Guru Nanak's teachings are generally associated with Sikhism, they have a broader application. His message of unity, equality, and rejection of caste and religious prejudice appeals to both Sikhs and Hindus, making his legacy worldwide.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Rituals

Guru Nanak Jayanti is commemorated with elaborate rites in Sikhism. Devotees participate in nagar kirtan processions, read the Guru Granth Sahib continuously along the akhand path, and attend kirtan and katha sessions to sing songs and ponder on teachings.

Langar Seva, a community kitchen, offers free meals to promote equality. Gurbani recitation, prayers, and ardas are used to show thanks and seek well-being. In addition, Kar Sewa, or voluntary community work, is done to represent Sikhism's essential ideals.

