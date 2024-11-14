Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Bank, school, stock market closures on November 15 | Full list of holidays

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Devotees stand in queues to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima will be public holidays in many places across India on Friday, November 15. Major closures include banks, schools and banks to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikh founder Guru Nanak, as well as other national holidays in Odisha and Telangana.

Closures in many states

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday policy, banks in several states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Mizoram will remain closed on November 15. Another bank holiday will be on November 18 for Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka and on November 23 for Seng Kutsnem in Meghalaya. Digital and mobile banking services continue to operate.

Stock market observance

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stop trading on November 15, ending a long weekend for investors. The markets will reopen on Monday, November 18. The next market holiday will be December 25 for Christmas.

School closures across the country

Schools across the country will be closed to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti. Besides, schools in Punjab will remain closed on November 16 in honor of the Kartar Singh Sarabha’s martyrdom. Odisha will celebrate Rahas Purnima on November 15, marking an important cultural festival.

November 2024 Holiday Overview

This month features several key holiday dates:

• November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti, observed across banks, schools, and stock markets in select states

• November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka

• November 23: Seng Kutsnem in Meghalaya

States Observing Bank Holiday on November 15

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Mizoram

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh

Jammu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Nagaland

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

The observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti will impact daily operations in several sectors, as India commemorates the revered Sikh leader.

