Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Bank, school, stock market closures on November 15 | Full list of holidays

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 brings nationwide closures on November 15, affecting banks, schools, and stock markets. Check the full list of closures across India and state-specific holidays in November.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 18:10 IST
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Devotees stand in queues to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima will be public holidays in many places across India on Friday, November 15. Major closures include banks, schools and banks to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikh founder Guru Nanak, as well as other national holidays in Odisha and Telangana.

Closures in many states

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday policy, banks in several states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Mizoram will remain closed on November 15. Another bank holiday will be on November 18 for Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka and on November 23 for Seng Kutsnem in Meghalaya. Digital and mobile banking services continue to operate.

Stock market observance

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stop trading on November 15, ending a long weekend for investors. The markets will reopen on Monday, November 18. The next market holiday will be December 25 for Christmas.

School closures across the country

Schools across the country will be closed to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti. Besides, schools in Punjab will remain closed on November 16 in honor of the Kartar Singh Sarabha’s martyrdom. Odisha will celebrate Rahas Purnima on November 15, marking an important cultural festival.

November 2024 Holiday Overview

This month features several key holiday dates:

  • • November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti, observed across banks, schools, and stock markets in select states
  • • November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka
  • • November 23: Seng Kutsnem in Meghalaya

States Observing Bank Holiday on November 15

  • Punjab
  • Haryana
  • Maharashtra
  • Mizoram
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Odisha
  • Telangana
  • Uttarakhand
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jammu
  • Rajasthan
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • West Bengal
  • Nagaland
  • Delhi
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Jharkhand
  • Himachal Pradesh

The observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti will impact daily operations in several sectors, as India commemorates the revered Sikh leader.

