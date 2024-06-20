When is International Yoga Day 2024? Know date, theme, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE International Yoga Day 2024: Date, theme and more

Yoga, originating from India, is a practice that enhances both physical and mental health. International Yoga Day is dedicated to advocating for the well-being of individuals through yoga, raising awareness about its myriad benefits. The term 'yoga' signifies unity or connection, prompting contemplation on the integration of mind and body, thoughts and actions, self-restraint and fulfilment, and harmony between humanity and nature. Observing Yoga Day serves to emphasise yoga's crucial role in fostering a healthy body and mind, thereby enhancing overall wellness.

In 2024, marking the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to host an event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, situated on the shores of Dal Lake. Attendance is anticipated to exceed 3,000 to 4,000 participants.

International Yoga Day 2024: Date

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st. This year, 2024, marks the 10th anniversary of this global event dedicated to the ancient Indian practice of yoga.

International Yoga Day 2024: Theme

The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society". This theme highlights the importance of yoga not only for individual well-being but also for fostering a sense of community and social harmony.

International Yoga Day 2024: History

The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014. He suggested June 21st, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, to be celebrated as International Day of Yoga to honour the ancient Indian tradition of yoga. The proposal received overwhelming support from UN member states, leading to its unanimous adoption on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21st, 2015, with mass yoga demonstrations and events held across the world. Since then, it has grown into a global phenomenon, with millions of people participating in yoga sessions, workshops, and cultural performances to mark the occasion each year.

International Yoga Day 2024: Significance

International Yoga Day provides a worldwide forum for bringing attention to the many advantages of yoga. Yoga is an age-old Indian discipline that incorporates meditation, breathing techniques (pranayama), and physical positions (asanas). It has been shown to improve physical and mental health, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being.

Here are some of the key benefits of yoga:

Improves physical health: Yoga postures help to increase strength, flexibility, and balance.

Reduces stress: Yoga breathing exercises and meditation techniques can help to calm the mind and reduce stress levels.

Boosts mental well-being: Yoga can help to improve mood, reduce anxiety, and promote feelings of relaxation and peace.

Enhances mindfulness: Yoga practices encourage present-moment awareness, which can improve focus and concentration.

