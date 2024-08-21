What is OMAD diet? Know how to follow this diet to lose weight rapidly, other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to follow the OMAD diet.

In today's changing lifestyle, people's weight is increasing rapidly. Obesity has emerged as an epidemic in the country these days. In such a situation, people try many ways to reduce obesity. They try everything from diet to exercise but obesity remains the same. In such a situation, people become very disappointed and lose courage. But, if we say that you can lose at least 10 to 15 kg of your weight in just 21 days and that too in a healthy way. These days actors like R Madhavan, and Gulshan Devaiah are seen talking about their weight loss journey. In a recent viral video, R Madhavan talked about how he had lost a few kilos in just 21 days. So, let's know which method the actor used to try to lose weight.

Weight loss with OMAD diet:

OMAD fasting is a form of intermittent fasting. OMAD means 'One Meal a Day' i.e. eating only once a day. That is, in this diet you have to eat only once a day. A person consumes the calories required for his entire day in a single meal and fasts for the remaining 23 hours i.e. does not eat anything.

How to follow the OMAD diet:

Eat only once a day: You will only get 1 hour in the day to eat whatever you want. So choose your meal timing wisely. Most people prefer to keep it in the evening time, like around 6 pm.

23 hours fasting: In this diet, you will have to fast for 23 hours every day. Keep drinking water continuously so that the body does not get dehydrated during fasting. Along with plain water, you can also drink detox water.

Consume these things while fasting: You can also take calorie-free drinks like black coffee, green tea and black tea during fasting, but avoid consuming too much of these caffeinated drinks.

Include whole grains in your diet: To lose weight as quickly as possible, start consuming whole grains in your diet. Instead of wheat and rice, consume ragi, millet and jowar in your diet. Also, instead of spicy vegetables, include leafy vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes, beans, peas, and mushrooms.

Note: If you feel symptoms like headache or nausea during OMAD fasting, stop fasting and consult a doctor immediately.

