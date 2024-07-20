R Madhavan's impressive 21-day weight loss: Intermittent fasting, morning walks and more secrets revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE R Madhavan’s 21-day weight loss journey

R Madhavan, the star of ‘Rocketry,’ has been setting major fitness benchmarks recently. The actor recently used X (formerly Twitter) to share his diet and fitness strategies in reply to a user’s tweet featuring an interview clip where he discussed his remarkable 21-day transformation through proper nutrition.

On X (formerly Twitter), the well-known actor responded to a video snippet from one of his interviews. The clip, posted by an X user, features him discussing his weight loss journey with the talk show host while sitting at a table full of tempting dishes. The video also shows before-and-after photos of his transformation.

Madhavan retweeted that video along with a caption explaining what helped him in his fitness transformation. He wrote, “Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times( drink your food and chew your water) .. last meal at 6.45 pm .( only cooked food -nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm ) .. early morning long walks and early night deep sleep( no screen time 90 min before bed) … plenty of fluids .. lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolized by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all.ALL THE VERY BEST.”

How does intermittent fasting help in weight loss?

Intermittent fasting prompts the body to enter ketosis, where it starts burning fat for fuel rather than relying on glucose from carbohydrates. This can speed up weight loss considerably. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that intermittent fasting can aid weight loss and enhance metabolic health by lowering insulin resistance and inflammation.

Morning walk benefits:

Early morning walks can boost your mood, lower blood pressure, increase energy levels, enhance memory, reduce the risk of dementia, and improve both mental and emotional well-being. Additionally, they can aid in weight loss.

How more intake of fluids helps:

Drinking water can enhance metabolism and curb hunger. According to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, consuming 500 ml of water boosted metabolic rate by 30 per cent in both men and women. Adequate hydration aids in detoxification and supports kidney function, which is crucial for effective weight loss.

Benefits of slow chewing:

Eating slowly aids digestion and offers various health benefits. Individuals who eat quickly are more likely to gain weight compared to those who take their time and chew their food thoroughly.

Benefits of sleeping early in weight management:

Going to bed early allows your body to rejuvenate and unwind. It can help you steer clear of late-night snacking and reduce stress, both of which are significant contributors to weight gain.