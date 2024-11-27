What is Black Friday 2024? Know date, origin and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about Black Friday.

As the year ends and the holiday season begins, many people eagerly anticipate the biggest shopping event of the year - Black Friday. The day that falls on the fourth Friday of November is synonymous with massive discounts and deals, making it a shopper's paradise. But have you ever stopped to wonder about the origin and significance of this day? In this article, we discuss the history and importance of Black Friday and what we can hope for in Black Friday 2024.

Black Friday 2024 Date:

Every year, Black Friday becomes more extensive and even better. In 2024, nothing but an epic shopping extravaganza should be expected. With continuous technological improvements, in 2024, it will be more dominated by online shopping during Black Friday sales. The e-commerce giants will offer unbeatable deals and discounts so that people can shop from their comfort zone. This year Thanksgiving will be observed on November 28 and thus, Black Friday will begin from November 29, Friday.

Origin of Black Friday:

It first appeared in the 1960s to refer to a description of heavy traffic on Black Friday as happening on the day after Thanksgiving. Such was the day when shopping crowds swamped the city's stores during the holiday season, and this marked the beginning of the holiday season. However, it has become a nationally recognised celebration only in the 1980s and a widely observed holiday shopping tradition all over America.

Significance of Black Friday:

Black Friday has become a cultural phenomenon; people prepare their holiday shopping around this day. This marks the kickoff of the holiday shopping season when retailers roll out discounts and deals that make consumers run towards these malls and outlets. The busiest time for shopping, too, has started from this day up until Christmas.

Black Friday, on the other hand, is no longer just about saving huge amounts. It is an occasion wherein many have come to experience being out there with families or friends on this great shopping day.

The enthusiasm generated by most shoppers gives way to having a fantastic memory, making people go crazy once a year.

ALSO READ: When is Thanksgiving 2024 in US? Know date, history, significance and traditions of this cherished holiday