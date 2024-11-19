What is 6-6-6 walking rules trend? Know how it can help you stay fit even if you have busy schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of 6-6-6 walking rules.

Walking is an underrated exercise and you must have heard this line several times to date. Whenever it comes to fitness or weight loss, people start thinking about taking membership in a gym or some magical exercise or diet, which can quickly reduce 5 to 7 kilos of weight from your body. But there is only one trick of fitness, you have to make changes in your routine. Many times due to busy schedules and office and work, people are unable to go to the gym or yoga centre. However, by following the 6-6-6 routine of walking, not only can you stay fit, but it will also easily set in your busy schedule. Let us tell you what is this 6-6-6 walking rule.

What is the 6-6-6 walking rules trend?

The 6-6-6 walking rule is a great and easy way to keep you fit. Under this rule, you just have to add the number 6 to your walking habit. You have to walk for a total of 60 minutes at 6 am and 6 pm. Along with walking, you also have to add a 6-minute warm-up and a 6-minute cool-down to this routine. Let us know what are the health benefits of this rule and how it can be adopted.

Start your day with a walk at 6 am

There are many health benefits of walking at 6 am. According to research, walking for 30 minutes every day reduces the risk of heart disease by 35%. Fresh morning air and a jumpstart to your metabolism help you spend the entire day with energy and focus. Apart from this, morning time can become a part of your daily routine, which benefits both your body and mind.

6 pm walk to relieve stress

An evening walk is the best way to get relief from the day's busyness and stress. It not only gives you mental peace but also prepares the body for a good sleep. If you don't have time to leave the office, you can take a 20-minute brisk walk in the office as well, which helps in reducing the day's fatigue.

60 minutes walk: Body and heart will remain fit

A 60-minute walk every day gives the body a chance to get into fat-burning mode, which improves heart health, lungs and stamina. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 30-60 minutes of muscle-strengthening activities per week can reduce the risk of all diseases. In this hour you get not only physical but also mental balance and satisfaction, which turns the walk into a routine.

6-minute warm-up: prepares the muscles

A 6-minute warm-up before a walk helps the body to increase temperature. This increases blood flow in the body and makes the muscles flexible. According to the National Library of Medicine, warm-up reduces the risk of sports injuries and increases energy in the muscles.

6-minute cool-down: It is important to give rest to the body

As important as it is to prepare the body before a walk, it is equally important to cool down after a brisk walk. Cooling down normalises the heartbeat, reduces muscle stiffness and prepares the body for the next walk. This increases your flexibility and helps the body to adjust easily in the next session of the walk.

The real benefit of the 6-6-6 rule can be achieved only by being regular

It is important to be regular in the 6-6-6 rule. It can be adopted without any special equipment or gym. The 6-6-6 walking rule is capable of improving your health, mental peace and energy level. The morning walk will help you a lot in reducing the effect of stress in online or in-person meetings at the office. This routine can give you a good lifestyle.

