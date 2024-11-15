Walking during morning or evening: Which is better for your health in winter? Experts explain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether walking during the morning or evening is best for health during winter.

A 1-hour morning walk helps in keeping the body healthy and the mind and heart happy. Walking not only reduces obesity but can also cure many diseases of the body. Just as eating healthy food is necessary to keep the body healthy, similarly walking is necessary to keep the body fit. If you keep walking throughout the day, then you will not need any other exercise. Walking is the best option for fitness in every season, be it winter, summer or rainy season. However, exercising at different times in different seasons is beneficial. Getting up early in the morning and walking in winter is not considered beneficial for health. Health experts and doctors do not consider morning walks to be good in winter. Know the reasons for this and at what time should one walk in the morning in winter.

According to doctors, you should avoid going for a walk at 4-5 am during winters. At this time the blood flow is slow. The pollution level outside is high and it is very cold. In these circumstances, walking in the morning can harm you instead of benefiting you. Walking at this time increases the risk of high blood pressure and pressure on the heart.

Best time to walk in winter?

During winter, you should go for a walk around 8-9 a.m. At this time, the sun shines lightly, warming the atmosphere. Walking at this time provides vitamin D to the body. Morning sunlight is the best natural source of vitamin D. By this time, the pollution level also starts to decrease slightly. Therefore, if you want to take full advantage of the walk, then go for a walk between 8-10 am.

How long should you walk

To stay fit, you must walk for at least 45 minutes, or 10,000 steps a day. If you want, you can walk for 1 hour in the morning. Do some stretching before the walk. Spend some time in the sun. This will give energy to the body, and you will feel fresh.

