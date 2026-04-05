5 wellness therapies every woman should try at least once

New Delhi:

In the middle of everything a woman carries, work, relationships, expectations, there is often very little space left for her to simply pause. “Wellness is not indulgence, it is restoration,” says Dr Anjali Vyas, Paediatrician and Founder of Riitara Wellness. “Women often come to us only when they are exhausted, but care should begin much earlier, before the body and mind reach that point,” she adds.

Across different phases of life, from young adulthood to motherhood and beyond, the body and mind go through constant shifts. These therapies are designed to support that journey quietly, without overwhelm.

Hydrotherapy: When the body finally lets go

There is something instinctively calming about water. Hydrotherapy involves guided movement in warm water, where the body feels lighter and more supported. The buoyancy reduces strain on joints and muscles, allowing deep relaxation.

For women dealing with fatigue, pregnancy-related discomfort or postpartum recovery, it becomes more than just physical relief. It often feels like the body is finally able to release what it has been holding for too long.

Sensory healing: Creating space to slow down

Stillness does not come easily anymore. Sensory healing is designed to gently guide the body into rest through calming visuals, sound and guided techniques. It allows the nervous system to reset in a safe, controlled environment. “Many women don’t realise how overwhelmed they are until they experience true stillness,” notes Dr Vyas. “The shift can be subtle, but deeply impactful.”

Pelvic floor therapy: Strength where it matters most

The pelvic floor is rarely talked about, yet it plays a central role in a woman’s health. After childbirth or during menopause, this area often weakens, affecting stability, strength and confidence. Non-invasive treatments can assist in regaining muscle tone and promote core stability. Apart from the physical advantages, these treatments provide a feeling of empowerment, which is an aspect that most women need but do not openly admit.

Infrared treatments: Soft and natural healing

Not everything requires a harsh approach. The light-based infrared therapy penetrates deeper into muscles and tissues, aiding in better circulation and relieving soreness. This treatment works well for women who feel fatigued, stiff, or have hormonal issues, providing a more mellow and recuperative healing process.

Psychological support: Creating space for the unseen

Emotional health is the hardest to recognise. Whether they are dealing with infertility issues, post-partum experiences, or going through menopause, each experience comes with its unique emotions. The mental support provides an avenue for women to stop and vent their feelings freely. “These sessions are not about diagnosis,” says Dr Vyas. “They are about being heard, understood and supported through change.”

What stands out about these therapies is not just what they do, but how they make women feel.

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