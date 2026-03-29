Are weight-loss injections replacing the gym? What young Indians need to know

New Delhi:

Peruse any fitness page today, and you will quickly see that the conversation is changing. The talk of workouts and diets is slowly giving way to something else: weight loss injections.

For a generation of people who have to juggle long work hours, screen time, and convenient food options, the promise of losing weight without hours at the gym is a tempting proposition. But what's really going on here is something more interesting: are these injections replacing traditional fitness, or are they just not being understood?

The science behind the trend

Weight loss injections, also called GLP-1 receptor agonists, were first designed to treat type 2 diabetes. The increasing popularity of these injections is attributed to their ability to decrease appetite and slow down the rate of food movement from the stomach, thus helping people eat fewer calories.

“Weight loss injections work by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and satiety.” Patients tend to feel full sooner, which naturally reduces calorie intake,” explains Dr Sandeep Bhatnagar, Senior Director and HOD, Internal Medicine at Paras Health, Udaipur. In clinical settings, patients may lose around 10 to 15 per cent of their body weight under proper supervision. But that is only part of the picture.

Weight loss is not the same as fitness

One of the biggest misconceptions is equating weight loss with overall health. “Weight reduction through medication does not necessarily translate into improved fitness. Without physical activity, there can be a loss of muscle mass, which is critical for metabolic health,” Dr Bhatnagar says. Muscle also plays an important role in the maintenance of metabolism. The absence of it may make it difficult to maintain weight loss and may even pose health risks in the future.

Why young Indians are paying attention

This interest in weight loss injections is a result of a change in their lifestyle. Sedentary lifestyles, irregular food habits, and increased stress levels have resulted in a rise in obesity and metabolic syndrome in India. “There is a growing inclination towards quick solutions, especially among younger populations.” Social media has amplified the perception that rapid weight loss is easily achievable, which is not always the full picture,” Dr Bhatnagar notes.

So, can injections replace the gym?

The answer, according to experts, is clear. “These medications can support weight loss in specific medical cases, but they cannot replace the wide-ranging benefits of exercise. Physical activity improves cardiovascular health, insulin sensitivity and overall wellbeing,” says Dr Bhatnagar. Exercise also helps preserve muscle mass, which is essential for maintaining long-term weight loss and metabolic balance.

Where these treatments actually fit in

Weight-loss injections are not meant for casual or cosmetic use. “They are typically recommended for individuals with obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, insulin resistance or cardiovascular risks. Even then, they are prescribed as part of a comprehensive treatment plan,” Dr Bhatnagar explains.

While medical treatments can help in certain cases, long-term health still depends on consistent habits. Public health initiatives continue to emphasise physical activity and early intervention as key strategies.

Weight-loss injections are changing how obesity is treated, but they are not replacing the basics of good health. “The goal should always be sustainable weight management. Medications can assist in the process, but they work best when combined with lifestyle changes,” Dr Bhatnagar says.

Because in the long run, there is no substitute for balance, consistency and an active lifestyle.