Wedding Season Begins! Know auspicious dates and timings in November and December

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know auspicious wedding dates and timings in November and December.

Marriage is considered to be a major ritual among all the 16 rituals in Hinduism. Shubh Muhurat is given very special importance for marriage rituals. Following the auspicious date and time for marriage is very important to ensure a wonderful married life.

Marriage not only brings two people together but also creates a bond between two families. If marriage is done at an auspicious time, then the couple lives a happy life for a long time. See the list of auspicious times for marriage in November and December this year 2024.

Vivah muhurat 2024 in November and December

According to the Panchang, the auspicious dates for marriage are 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 28 in November. After that, the auspicious dates for marriage are 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, and 15 in December. Compared to last year, this year the auspicious dates for marriage are 35 days less due to various reasons.

The wedding bells will ring after Dev Uthani Ekadashi in November 2024

November 12 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 04:04 PM to 07:10 PM

November 13- Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 03:26 PM to 9:48 PM

November 16 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 11:48 pm to 06:45 am till November 17

November 17 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 06:45 am to 06:46 am till November 18

November 18 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 06:46 AM to 07:56 AM

November 22 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 11:44 pm to 06:50 am till November 23

November 23 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 06:50 AM to 11:42 AM

November 25 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 01:01 am to 6.53 am till November 26

November 26 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 06:53 AM to 04:35 AM till November 27

November 28 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 07:36 am to 06:55 am till November 29

November 29 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 06:55 AM to 08:39 AM

Shubh Vivah Muhurat of December 2024

December 2 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 05:15 PM - 1.02 AM till December 5

December 5 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 12:49 PM - 05:26 PM

December 9 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 02:56 PM - 1.06 AM till December 10

December 10 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 10:03 pm - 6.13 am till December 11

December 14 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 07:06 am - 04:58 pm

December 15 - Shubh Vivah Muhurat: 03:42 am - 07:06 am

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Tulsi Vivah 2024: When is it, November 12 or 13? Know the correct date and puja muhurat