Want to lose 25 kg in 4 months? Fitness coach shares 4 effective ways to shed kilos

Nowadays, everyone is troubled by obesity. If you want to control the increasing weight, then start taking the right diet at the right time and do some exercise. First of all, understand the needs and type of your body. What, how much, and when should you eat? Fitness coaches keep sharing many types of tips on social media, Instagram. Recently, a renowned fitness coach on Instagram has claimed to have lost 25 kg of weight in 4 months. Know what you have to do to achieve this.

How to lose 25 kg in 4 months?

Intermittent fasting is effective: According to fitness coach Amaka, she resorted to intermittent fasting to lose weight. In which she kept different windows. On some days, she kept only 8 hours for eating. In which she used to eat only from 12 noon to 8 pm. Then she included 18:6 and 23:1 fasting in it. During fasting, the body starts burning stored fat for energy. Along with this, to detox the body, she started the day by drinking warm lemon water in the morning. To reduce inflammation, she drank green tea and a detox smoothie, which helped in flushing out the toxins stored in the body. This had a rapid effect on weight loss.

Set weekly goals: To lose weight, set small goals instead of long ones. The nutritionist said that you should set weekly goals to lose weight. Like you have to drink 3 litres of water every day. Do not consume sugar for the whole week. Exercise for 30 minutes daily and walk at least 10,000 steps every day. Small goals can be accomplished easily, which gives you positivity to move forward.

Complete 10,000 steps: Along with diet, workout is also necessary for weight loss. You should not only do cardio but also strength training like weightlifting, squats, push-ups, and bodyweight exercises. Weight training burns fat faster, and the body starts getting in shape. Apart from this, it is also important to walk at least 10,000 steps every day. So that you can burn extra calories.

Take a high-protein diet: Eat protein-rich food to lose weight. High-protein food is considered good for burning fat. Therefore, instead of high-carbohydrate food, you should include eggs, chicken, fish, beans, Greek yoghurt, tofu, protein shakes, and healthy things like avocado and nuts in your diet. This keeps the stomach full for a long time. Metabolism is accelerated, and fat is burnt faster.

