Want to look young at the age of 40? Include these collagen-rich foods in your diet soon

As soon as the age exceeds 40, wrinkles start appearing on the face, the skin starts becoming loose and the face starts looking like old age. Due to the lack of collagen, all this starts happening even faster. Therefore, at this age, you need to eat collagen-rich food so that your skin can look healthy and young. Collagen is a protein that makes our skin strong, glowing and young. Due to its deficiency, ageing starts appearing on the face before time. Therefore, you must add collagen-rich things to your diet. So let's know which are those collagen-rich foods that you have to include in your diet.

Avocado

Avocado contains vitamins C and E, which help in the production of collagen. Avocado also helps in making the skin healthy and glowing and reducing skin inflammation. It promotes collagen in the skin, which reduces wrinkles.

Almond

The antioxidants present in almonds promote collagen. Apart from this, the vitamin E present in it proves to be very beneficial for skin health.

Fish

Fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help in the production of collagen.

Citrus Fruit

Citrus fruits contain vitamin C and antioxidant properties, which protect the body from oxidative stress and are very beneficial for anti-ageing. Along with this, the vitamin C present in it promotes collagen in the skin, which reduces wrinkles and makes the skin healthy.

Egg

Eggs contain carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial in making the skin healthy and glowing. These carotenoids also help in reducing skin wrinkles.

Yoghurt

Consuming yoghurt reduces skin wrinkles and makes the skin look healthy and glowing. Apart from this, consuming yoghurt reduces skin problems such as eczema, acne, and dry skin. Apart from this, yoghurt contains vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which promote skin health and are very beneficial for anti-ageing.

