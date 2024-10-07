Want to flush out toxins from body? Drink THIS detox water on empty stomach

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink detox water on an empty stomach to flush out toxins from the body.

Many times, in the pursuit of taste, we eat things that are difficult for our bodies to digest. From refined flour to processed food, such things are not easily digested in the stomach. If you consume these bad things at night, then you must detox your body and stomach in the morning. For this, you can prepare such water at home to clean all the dirt accumulated in your stomach and body in the morning. This will also detox your body and your stomach will become clean.

After waking up in the morning, you should drink water made from lemon, cucumber and mint instead of tea. For this, clean and peel cucumber, lemon and mint.

How to make the detox water:

Cut cucumber and lemon into slices and leave them soaked in water overnight.

After waking up in the morning, filter this water and drink it on an empty stomach.

By drinking this water, your stomach and body will be detoxed and all the dirt accumulated in the body will come out easily.

Benefits of drinking detox water prepared from cucumber, lemon and mint

Drinking this water on an empty stomach in the morning improves digestive health. This water speeds up the slow digestion process. Due to this, your stomach gets cleaned easily. All the dirt accumulated in the stomach gets removed and you get relief from constipation.

Drinking this water on an empty stomach reduces obesity. It strengthens digestion and speeds up metabolism. Due to this, the body starts burning fat and calories faster. This water makes it easier to lose weight.

Drinking cucumber lemon water keeps the body hydrated for a long time. This prevents dehydration throughout the day. Cucumber and mint act as cooling agents which also soothe the heat in the stomach. The acidic properties of lemon improve digestion.

This water also helps in detoxifying the body. By drinking it, the bad substances present in the body are removed. This improves the skin and the problem of pimples and acne is eliminated.

This water is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. This also increases immunity. Cucumber and lemon water also protect the body from free radicals that harm it.

