Want to buy reasonable lights and diyas for Diwali 2024? Visit THESE markets in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Markets in Delhi-NCR for buying reasonable lights and diyas.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, this year. During Diwali, people like to decorate their houses with lights and diyas. However, people often look for reasonable light and diya options. If you also want to buy a few fancy lights and diyas at reasonable prices then you must visit Sadar Bazaar, a wholesale market in Delhi. Here you will find all the items required for Diwali at very cheap prices. In Sadar Bazaar, you can easily find a string of lights to decorate your home for less than Rs. 100. Whether you want to buy diyas with artificial lights or fancy light decoration items, everything is available at a very low price. If you want to decorate your home cheaply on Diwali, you can go to Sadar Bazar. Know what is available in Sadar Bazar and how to reach here.

How to reach Sadar Bazaar?

You can easily reach Sadar Bazar by bus. If you want to travel by metro, then Sadar Bazar Metro Station is the nearest. Sadar Bazar Metro Station falls on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. You can also get down at Chandni Chowk and go to Sadar Bazar from here. You can also reach Sadar Bazar by car or taxi, but it is better to use public transport as it is very crowded here.

Light shops in Sadar Bazaar

You will find light shops everywhere in Sadar Bazaar. You can easily buy lights from here at wholesale prices. Apart from this, there are some selected streets where lights are available. Lallu Mishra Street and Paan Street of Sadar Bazar are famous for their lights. Here you will find great lights from 10 rupees to 100 rupees. The light which you get for 1000 rupees in the market will be available for 100 rupees in Sadar Bazar.

Light Market of Chandni Chowk

If you don't want to go to Sadar Bazar, then the Chandni Chowk Light Market adjacent to it is also a wholesale market. Here you will find not 1-2 but thousands of shops selling lights. You will get beautiful lights for Rs 100-200. You will find a variety of light fountains, diyas, candles, strings, fancy lights, chandeliers, hanging lights and thousands of types of Diwali lights in Chandni Chowk Market.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Know date, moonrise timing, significance and more