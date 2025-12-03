How Vladimir Putin, in his 70s, maintains a fitness routine tougher than men half his age Vladimir Putin, now in his 70s, maintains a surprisingly tough fitness routine built on daily exercise, swimming, martial arts and outdoor adventure — a formula experts say supports healthy ageing.

New Delhi:

Vladimir Putin is now in his early 70s, yet he continues to project an image of physical capability. He is riding horses, swimming outdoors, practising martial arts and taking part in strenuous outdoor activities with a level of ease that many men half his age struggle with. His fitness routine is often praised amongst the youngsters as well.

This reputation isn’t accidental. Long before the shirtless photos and rugged photo-ops went viral, Putin openly linked his physical routine to mental strength, emotional balance and longevity. In a 2010 conversation with Naomi Campbell for GQ, he spoke with surprising simplicity about how he stays fit: daily movement, structured exercise and discomfort as a lifestyle habit.

Unlike celebrities who obsess over bulking, transformation or diet trends, Putin’s approach is old-school: move consistently, push your limits occasionally, and treat fitness as part of identity, not a seasonal project.

Putin’s daily routine: Gym for strength, swimming for stamina

When Campbell asked for his workout plan, Putin didn’t hesitate: “I go to the gym, I swim daily, and from time to time I meet with friends and do extra-curricular stuff.”

The key habits are simple, but important:

Strength training in the gym

Weight training maintains:

muscle mass

joint stability

balance

metabolic rate

For ageing men, this is crucial because muscle loss accelerates after 50, contributing to weakness, bone density loss and slower metabolism.

Daily swimming

Swimming is one of the best ageing-friendly full-body exercises because it improves:

cardiovascular health

mobility and flexibility

lung capacity

posture and core stability

It’s also low-impact, reducing joint strain, ideal for later decades of life.

Putin’s swimming isn’t leisurely; he famously swam the butterfly in a Siberian river in 16–17°C water, which he joked was simply an attempt to get out fast.

What’s notable is his embrace of cold exposure, known to:

Boost circulation

Improve recovery

Support mental resilience

Increase fat metabolism

Cold-water swimming has recently become a global longevity trend; Putin was doing it years before it was fashionable.

High-intensity outdoor hobbies: The adrenaline advantage

Putin’s interest in outdoor adventure isn’t just optics. Campbell listed his routine: “white-water rafting, motor racing, skiing, hunting.”

For older adults, these activities offer major physical benefits:

Anaerobic bursts of strength

Balance and coordination

Heightened reflexes

Cardiovascular stress adaptation

They also stimulate neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to build new pathways, which declines with age.

And psychologically, they provide the one thing most gym workouts don’t: novelty and adrenaline, both linked to active ageing and emotional wellbeing.

Martial arts since teen years: A lifelong fitness identity

Putin has practised judo since he was 14, not casually, but competitively.

Combat sports build:

Agility

Reaction speed

Core strength

Spatial awareness

Emotional control

Long-term martial artists often remain fitter than casual exercisers because their sport becomes a lifelong discipline, not a trend.

The value of ego-free competition and resilience

Putin claims he has been mostly injury-free, but admits breaking a finger in a student street fight, and frames it as punishment, not heroism.

When Campbell teases him about being tough, he refuses the label:

“I’m not the tough guy; those guys are.”

Whether staged humility or authentic philosophy, the message fits his broader fitness mindset: strength is not domination, it’s endurance.

And endurance, in ageing populations, is a survival skill.

What science says: His routine hits all the right ageing markers

For men over 50, experts recommend:

Resistance training 3x/week

Daily movement

Cardio intervals

Mobility training

Outdoor activity

Cold exposure (optional)

Putin’s routine naturally hits these markers.

Swimming + gym = functional strength

Extreme sports = high-intensity stimulus

Martial arts = mobility + balance

Cold water = metabolic boost

It’s not glamorous, but it’s remarkably effective for longevity.

Lessons for anyone who wants to age like an athlete, not a spectator

Consistency beats intensity

Daily movement keeps the system primed.

Strength training matters after 50

Muscle is the best anti-ageing tool.

Cardio doesn’t have to be boring

Swimming, skiing, biking — pick something fun.

Cold exposure improves stress tolerance

Even a lukewarm post-shower splash works.

Adventure keeps the brain young

Risk stimulates creativity and confidence.

Putin is one of the few global leaders who treats physical performance as a lifelong commitment, not a midlife experiment. At an age when most people scale back activity, he maintains a routine built on strength, mobility, and challenge, a formula that science increasingly recognises as the foundation of healthy ageing. For anyone looking to stay fit in their 60s and 70s, the message is simple: Lift. Move. Swim. Try hard things.