Vinayak Chaturthi in November 2024: Know muhurat, puja ritual, significance and mantra to worship Lord Ganesha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vinayak Chaturthi in November 2024

Vinayak Chaturthi fast is observed on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The Chaturthi fast is observed twice every month. The Shukla Paksha Chaturthi that comes after Amavasya is called Vinayak Chaturthi and the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi that comes after Purnima is called Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayak Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha across the country. So let us know in which Muhurta worshipping Vinayak Chaturthi will be fruitful.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month will begin on November 4 at 11:24 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi will end on November 6 at 12:16 am. The auspicious time for worshipping Ganesha on Vinayak Chaturthi will begin at 10:59 am and end at 1:10 pm.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2024: Puja Rituals

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath before starting puja rituals.

Clean the house and puja room and take a wooden plank.

Place an idol of Lord Ganesha on that wooden plank and put tilak, offer flowers, durva grass and boondi laddoos.

Light a diya with desi ghee and light incense sticks also.

Recite Bindayak ji ki kahani and chant Ganesha aarti.

Offer arghya to Moon God in the evening and then break your fast and take sattvik food.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2024: Significance

Vinayak Chaturthi holds immense religious significance for Hindus. This day is solely dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. On the auspicious day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, devotees pray to Ganpati Ji and seek blessings. Chaturthi Tithi occurs twice per month, during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Lord Ganesha, also known as Pratham Pujya, was the first god to be worshipped. He removes all barriers from devotees' lives.

Observing the Chaturthi fast is one of the most simple ways to appease Lord Ganesh. He is the most loving of all Gods, and no auspicious activity can be carried out without adoring him. Devotees can delight the Lord by undertaking such acts as presenting him Durva grass, modaks, and laddoos, worshiping him before starting every puja ritual and auspicious activity.

Importance of Vinayaka Chaturthi fast

Fasting on Vinayak Chaturthi brings happiness and prosperity to the family. Worshiping Lord Ganesha on this day fulfills all the wishes of the devotees. Along with this, one gets relief from all kinds of troubles, attains knowledge and wealth also increases. Chanting these mantras during the worship on the day of Vinayak Chaturthi brings the special blessings of Bappa.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Mantras of Lord Ganesha

1. Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah..!!

2. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!!

3. Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada, Gajananam Bhoot Ganadhisevitam Kapit Jambhu Phalcharu Bhakshinam Uma Sutam Shok Vinashkarakam Namami Vighneshwar Padapankhajam Varna Namartha Sanghanam Rasanam Chhandh Samapi Mangalnaam Ch Kartarau Vande Vaani Vinayakau..!!

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2024 begins today with Nahay Khay, follow THESE rituals to get Chhath Maiya's blessings