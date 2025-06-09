Vat Purnima on 10 June 2025: Vat Purnima muhurat, puja samagri, and rituals On 10 June 2025, women across India will quietly honour love, strength, and devotion beneath a banyan tree. This guide to Vat Purnima shares its powerful rituals, story, muhurat, and the heartfelt samagri list every vrat observer needs.

New Delhi:

Vat Purnima 2025 isn’t just about fasting. It’s that one morning when neighbourhood temples fill up around sunrise and groups of women in bright sarees walk barefoot to the nearest Vat tree. Some carry brass pots, some tie red threads around the trunk, and others close their eyes, recalling the story of Savitri and her unshaken will.

It’s quiet, not grand. Intimate, not loud. But for those who observe it, it means everything.

In parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Karnataka, Vat Savitri Purnima is a deeply personal ritual passed down through generations. This year, the vrat will be observed on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. If you or someone in your family is observing the vrat, here’s everything to know—from the correct date to the puja samagri, muhurat, and the heartfelt meaning behind it all.

Vat Purnima 2025 Date

Vrat Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: June 10, at 11:35 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: June 11, at 1:13 PM

Though the tithi extends to the next day, tradition holds that the vrat should be observed on 10 June, following the sunrise rule (Udaya Tithi).

What is Vat Purnima & Why is It Celebrated?

Vat Purnima vrat is tied to one of the most powerful stories from Indian lore—the tale of Savitri and Satyavan. When Satyavan’s life was taken by Yama, Savitri didn’t cry or beg. She didn’t fall apart or plead. Savitri simply followed Yama, step by step, refusing to let go. She spoke with courage, not fear—and somehow, that changed everything. It was under the shade of the Vat tree that her story turned, and ever since, women have returned to that tree. They wrap red threads around its trunk with the belief that it still holds the strength to protect the ones they love.

Vat Purnima Puja Muhurat & Timings (10 June 2025)

Puja Muhurat: 8:52 AM to 2:05 PM

Moonrise (Chandrodaya): 6:45 PM

Snan-Daan Muhurat (11 June): 4:02 AM to 4:42 AM

Women begin their vrat just after sunrise and break their fast only after sighting the moon in the evening.

Vat Purnima Vrat Vidhi

Bathe early in the morning and wear a clean, preferably red or yellow saree. Start your nirjala vrat (without food and water), or keep a light fast with fruits. Prepare a puja thali with diya, haldi, kumkum, flowers, rice, and mouli. At the Vat tree, offer water, milk, flowers, akshat, and sandalwood paste. Circle the tree while tying sacred thread around it—7 or 21 times—chanting silently. Read or listen to the Savitri Katha, the soul of the ritual. Once home, wash your husband’s feet as a symbolic gesture and fan him. After the moon rises, break your fast and offer your final prayers.

Vat Purnima Puja Samagri List

Here’s a practical list to prepare in advance:

Mouli (red thread)

Haldi, kumkum, and sandalwood

Ghee diya

Akshat (uncooked rice)

Panchamrit

Fresh seasonal fruits and flowers

Betel leaves and supari

Coconut

Modaks or laddoos

Photo or statue of Savitri-Satyavan

Puja thali

A small hand fan

Importance of Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

Seen as a sacred bond-strengthening ritual between husband and wife

Associated with protection from untimely widowhood and misfortune

A prayer for health, peace, and prosperity in the home

It’s also a way for women to connect to their spiritual strength and resilience

A Thought to End With…

On Vat Purnima, devotion shows up quietly—in the way a woman rises before dawn, gets dressed without waking anyone, and walks to the tree with her thali in hand. Love doesn’t always need a stage. Sometimes, it just needs a banyan tree and a thread.

