Kainchi Dham Mela 2025: Know date of foundation day, how to reach Neem Karoli Baba's temple Kainchi Dham Mela is about to get started; thus, in this article we have mentioned all the details regarding the fair. Also, how to reach Neem Karoli Baba temple, cost, and more.

New Delhi:

The foundation day of Kainchi Dham is celebrated every year on June 15. Kainchi Dham Ashram, located in Nainital, Uttarakhand, was established on June 15, 1964. Kainchi Dham Ashram is famous for Baba Neem Karauli. People come from far and wide to see Baba Neem Karauli of Kainchi Dham. This year, a grand fair will be organised here on Sunday, June 15. Preparations have begun for organising the fair.

Preparations for Kainchi Dham Foundation Day

A huge crowd is expected to gather here on Kainchi Dham Foundation Day. In such a situation, a foolproof plan has been made to avoid traffic jams. There may be a problem of traffic jams on the Haldwani to Bhimtal and Bhawali route on the occasion of Kainchi Dham Foundation Day. In such a situation, RTO enforcement, Dr Gurdev Singh, and Roadways officials and KEMU management have held a meeting.

Who is Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba is one of the great saints of the 20th century. There are many stories that tell about his divine powers. He was a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He was born in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh, around the year 1900. Baba's devotees consider him to be the incarnation of Lord Hanuman. He got married at the age of 11, after which he left home to become a saint. Later, he returned to family life on the advice of his father. According to reports, he also has two sons and a daughter. But in the year 1958, he left home and adopted the life of a saint.

How to reach Kainchi Dham?

Start your journey to the Neem Karoli Baba temple from the Kashmiri Gate bus stand, Delhi. Kainchi Dham is about 17 km from Nainital and can be reached from any part of the country. You can reach there by train, flight, and car. If you are planning to travel by train, then catch a train to Katgodam station to reach there. Neem Karoli Baba's Ashram is 38 km away from the station.

How much will it cost to visit Kainchi Dham?

You can complete your journey to Kainchi Dham in just a few thousand rupees. If you are travelling by bus, then you will get a bus ticket to Nainital for between Rs 350 and Rs 800. From Nainital, you can get a taxi, which will cost between Rs 150 and Rs 300. In Nainital, you will get a bedroom to stay in at Neem Karoli Ashram for Rs 200 per day.