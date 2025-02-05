Valentine Week 2025: Rose Day to Promise Day; here's the calendar for celebrating 7 days of love

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (AI-GENERATED) Rose Day to Promise Day; calendar for Valentine's Week

February is also known as the month of love as people celebrate not just Valentine's Day but also Valentine's Week. This is a week wherein each day stands as a symbol of love and affection and people celebrate the week very dearly. While some people might not believe in the idea of Valentine Week, there are some people who don't miss a chance to celebrate their love.

With Valentine's Week just around the corner, take a look at the seven different days of celebrating love.

Rose Day: February 7 (Friday)

This marks the beginning of Valentine's Week wherein partners exchange roses. Express love with beautiful roses, symbolising different emotions through their colours.

Propose Day: February 8 (Saturday)

This is the second day of Valentine's Week wherein partners confess their love for one another. This is a perfect day to confess feelings or propose a lifelong commitment.

Chocolate Day: February 9 (Sunday)

This is the third day of Valentine's Week wherein partners exchange chocolates. This exchange of chocolates symbolises the sweet relationship and it is also a gesture of love.

Teddy Day: February 10 (Monday)

This is the fourth day of Valentine's Week wherein partners gift soft toys to one another. Gift a cuddly teddy bear to bring warmth and joy to your special someone.

Promise Day: February 11 (Tuesday)

This is the fifth day of Valentine's Week wherein partners make promises to one another. Strengthen your bond by making heartfelt promises of love and trust.

Hug Day: February 12 (Wednesday)

This is the sixth day of Valentine's Week. A warm hug can express love, comfort and care without words.

Kiss Day: February 13 (Thursday)

This is the seventh day of Valentine's Week. Celebrate intimacy and affection with a loving kiss before Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day: February 14 (Friday)

This marks the final day of Valentine's Week. Celebrated on February 14, this day is a symbol of love and devotion. You can gift your partner flowers, jewellery, chocolates, soft toys and other things to show your affection.

