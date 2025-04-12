Vaisakhi 2025: When will the harvest festival be celebrated, 13th or 14th? Check date, timing and significance Vaisakhi is a very significant day among Punjabis. It is also celebrated as Sikh New Year based on the Hindu Solar calendar. The day is usually celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. Read on to know the correct date, timing and significance of the harvest festival.

Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is the spring harvest festival that is celebrated widely in the Punjab region by all Punjabis, regardless of their religion. According to Drik Panchang, for the people of Punjab, especially the Sikhs, Vaisakhi is a very significant day. Vaisakhi is also celebrated as Sikh New Year based on the Hindu Solar calendar. The day is usually celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. It also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

Vaisakhi 2025 Date and Timing

This year, Vaisakhi will be celebrated on April 14. According to Drik Panchang, Vaishakhi Sankranti moment will take place at 03:30 AM on April 14.

Vaisakhi Significance

Vaisakhi was earlier celebrated as a harvest festival in the Punjab region which marks the beginning of the new solar year and the ripening of Rabi crops. However, the day gained immense importance in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, chose this day to lay the foundation of the Khalsa Panth.

On this historic day, Guru Gobind Singh gathered thousands of Sikhs at Anandpur Sahib and called upon volunteers willing to dedicate themselves entirely to their faith. He initiated the first five Sikhs, known as the Panj Pyare (the Five Beloved Ones), through a sacred baptism ceremony called Amrit Sanchar. This marked the birth of the Khalsa, a community of saint soldiers committed to upholding righteousness and protecting the oppressed.

Sikhs around the world celebrate Vaisakhi with vibrant processions, prayer services and community gatherings, honouring their heritage and the values set forth by Guru Gobind Singh. The festival is also a traditional harvest celebration, especially for farmers, who rejoice in the ripening of crops.

