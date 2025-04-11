Cinnamon powder on apple to almond with orange; food combos that help to improve your health Along with individual foods, there are certain food combinations that are extremely beneficial for your health. These food combos improve your health and provide your body with important nutrients. Here are some food combinations that you should add to your diet.

You Are What You Eat -- this is a saying that everyone has come across at least once in their lives. What you eat determines your health and overall well-being, hence, it is important that you eat healthy foods and follow a healthy lifestyle. There are different types of foods that are available and when you choose the healthier ones, it helps to improve your health.

Here are some food combinations that you should add to your diet.

Cinnamon Powder on Apple

Apples are rich in fibre and antioxidants, especially quercetin which supports heart and lung health. Sprinkling cinnamon on apple slices gives it anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-regulating benefits. Cinnamon helps reduce blood glucose spikes, thereby, making this combo good for a light and diabetic-friendly snack.

Almonds with Orange

Oranges are loaded with vitamin C which helps to boost immune function and improves iron absorption. Almonds provide healthy fats, vitamin E and protein. Together, this combo benefits the skin, improves immunity and provides sustained energy.

Spinach with Lemon Juice

Spinach is high in non-heme (plant-based) iron which is harder for the body to absorb. Adding lemon juice, rich in vitamin C, improves iron absorption and boosts immunity, making this pair excellent for preventing fatigue and boosting red blood cell production.



Greek Yoghurt with Berries

Greek yoghurt gives you probiotics and protein, thereby, improving gut health and helping in muscle repair. Berries give you fibre and antioxidants, especially anthocyanins which help fight inflammation. This combo is good for digestion, immunity and heart health.

Turmeric with Black Pepper

Turmeric has curcumin which is a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. Black pepper boosts the absorption of curcumin by up to 2,000%. This combo is best for reducing joint pain, improving brain health and fighting chronic inflammation.

