38 kg weight, 23-inch waist: Uorfi Javed recalls a phase of extreme weight loss, swelling and depression Uorfi Javed opened up about a phase when extreme weight loss and unhealthy eating left her physically unwell and emotionally drained. Sharing that she weighed 38 kg, the influencer reflected on inflammation, mood swings and how weight training played a key role in helping her recover.

Uorfi Javed has never really filtered herself, whether it is fashion, opinions or personal struggles. Known for her bold public persona, the social media influencer recently spoke about a phase in her life that was far from glamorous. A time marked by extreme weight loss, poor eating habits and a constant mental low.

Looking back, Uorfi reflected on how that period affected her body and mind, and what eventually helped her feel healthier and more stable again.

What Uorfi Javed said about her health and weight loss

On January 21, Uorfi shared a photo on her Instagram stories showing a weighing scale that read 38 kg. Revisiting that phase, she wrote, “38 was my max weight last year. I was so sick and depressed (I’m always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me.”

She explained that despite appearing thin, her health was far from fine. Her lifestyle at the time was restrictive and unsustainable. “I hardly used to eat, just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry, and irritated all the time,” she wrote, describing how the lack of nourishment affected her emotionally as much as physically.

When being skinny did not mean being healthy

In another slide, Uorfi addressed the visible changes in her body that confused many people. “My waist was 23 inches, can you believe it? But my face was so swollen that people started saying I had misplaced fillers - nooo,” she wrote.

She clarified that the swelling had nothing to do with cosmetic procedures. Avoiding food and ignoring her allergies only worsened inflammation in her body. This led to persistent sinus issues, poor lymphatic drainage and frequent discomfort, despite her low weight.

What helped Uorfi Javed recover

In her final update, Uorfi spoke about where she stands today. While she admitted that facial swelling still happens occasionally, she feels significantly better overall. “My face still swells up now and then, but I feel much, much better. Weight lifting really helped me,” she shared.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

