Tokyo welcomes PM Modi with Gayatri Mantra: Why listening to it is said to heal the mind During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo, he was welcomed with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, a powerful and ancient Vedic prayer. This spiritual gesture not only honoured India’s cultural roots but also highlighted the universal belief in the mantra’s healing impact on the mind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tokyo on Friday, August 29–30, the city gave him a truly heartfelt welcome — not just with ceremony, but with the soulful chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, one of the most sacred and powerful verses in Indian spiritual tradition.

It was a moment that touched something deeper and more timeless than merely showing respect for Indian culture. Many people experienced a sense of peace and connection as the rhythmic chant filled the air. However, what is the Gayatri Mantra, and why is it thought to have such a mental healing effect?

The Gayatri Mantra: A 3,000-year-old prayer

The Gayatri Mantra is not just a chant; it’s a spiritual invocation that dates back thousands of years, found in the Rig Veda, one of the oldest scriptures in the world. Its Sanskrit words are:

Om Bhur Bhuvaḥ Swaḥ

Tat-savitur Vareñyaṃ

Bhargo Devasya Dhīmahi

Dhiyo Yo Naḥ Prachodayāt

So why do so many people say the Gayatri Mantra is healing?

It’s not magic. It’s mindfulness. Studies — and centuries of lived experience — show that repetitive, focused chanting can help:

Calm the nervous system

Reduce stress and anxiety

Improve focus and mental clarity

Promote a sense of inner peace

When sung correctly, the vibrations of Sanskrit syllables are thought to activate brain regions that improve well-being. Simply sitting to the beat of the mantra might feel like meditation, even if you're not religious.

Following his visit to Japan, PM Modi will travel to China for SCO conference

Prime Minister Modi will go to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin after concluding his trip to Japan. He will spend August 31–September 1 in China.

According to PM Modi, he will visit China to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a number of other world leaders.

