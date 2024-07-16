Swiggy, Zomato likely to start delivering alcohol at doorstep in THESE states: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Swiggy, Zomato likely to start delivering alcohol

Recent reports indicate that several states in India, including New Delhi, Punjab, Goa, and Kerala, are contemplating the introduction of home delivery of liquor through popular food delivery platforms. Companies such as Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato are poised to expand their services to include low-alcohol beverages like beer, wine, and liqueurs, according to a report by ET.

The move comes as these states weigh the potential benefits and challenges associated with this new approach. One executive highlighted the aim to cater to the "growing expat population, especially in larger cities" and changing consumer preferences towards more convenient shopping experiences.

Increasingly, consumers view spirits with "moderate alcohol-content spirits as a recreational drink" with their meals. This shift in perception has led to a rising demand for easier and more comfortable purchasing methods, particularly among women and senior citizens who may feel uneasy visiting traditional liquor stores.

According to Swiggy's Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, Dinker Vashisht, online liquor delivery models ensure comprehensive transaction records, age verification, and strict adherence to regulatory limits, as per the ET report. He said that "online models ensure end-to-end transaction records, age verification and adhere to limits."

Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Cafe, sees multiple advantages in enabling online liquor home deliveries. He emphasises enhanced consumer convenience, potential economic growth, and alignment with global retail trends, all while maintaining responsible and regulated distribution practices.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, several states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam temporarily allowed liquor deliveries under restricted conditions. Retail executives in West Bengal and Odisha have reported significant sales boosts of 20-30% since the introduction of home delivery services.

As states continue to evaluate the feasibility of online liquor delivery, this trend not only reflects evolving consumer behaviours but also underscores the industry's adaptation to meet modern demands for accessibility and convenience in alcohol retail.

