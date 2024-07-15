Love Paneer? Try these 5 mouth-watering curry recipes that will spice up your dinner party

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 mouth-watering paneer curry recipes for dinner

Paneer, with its creamy texture and ability to soak up flavours, is a favourite in many households. If you're looking to impress your guests or simply treat yourself to a delicious meal, these five paneer curry recipes are sure to hit the spot.

1. Paneer Butter Masala

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Tomatoes, onions, and cashews (blended into a paste)

Butter, cream, and a blend of spices (garam masala, turmeric, chili powder)

Method:

Saute the tomato-onion-cashew paste in butter until it thickens.

Add spices and cook until fragrant.

Stir in cream and paneer cubes, simmer until the paneer absorbs the flavours. Serve hot with naan or rice.

2. Palak Paneer

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Fresh spinach, garlic, and green chilies (blended into a puree)

Cumin seeds, turmeric, and salt

Method:

Sauté cumin seeds in oil, add the spinach puree, and cook until thickened.

Add paneer cubes, and simmer until cooked through. Serve with roti or rice.

3. Kadai Paneer

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes (cut into cubes)

Ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, and coriander powder

Method:

Saute ginger-garlic paste and cumin seeds, add vegetables and cook until tender.

Stir in paneer cubes, and spices, and cook until paneer is heated through. Serve hot with chapati or paratha.

4. Paneer Tikka Masala

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes (marinated in yogurt and spices)

Tomato puree, cream, and a blend of spices (paprika, cumin, coriander)

Method:

Grill or saute marinated paneer until browned.

Simmer tomato puree with spices, and add cream and paneer. Cook until the sauce thickens. Serve with rice or naan.

5. Shahi Paneer

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Cashew-almond paste, cream, and saffron

Cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon

Method:

Saute whole spices, add the cashew-almond paste and cook until thickened.

Stir in cream, saffron, and paneer cubes. Simmer until flavours meld. Serve garnished with nuts and with naan or rice.

These recipes not only showcase the versatility of paneer but also promise to elevate your dining experience. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or craving a comforting meal, these paneer curries are perfect for any occasion. Enjoy the rich flavours and textures that paneer brings to the table!

