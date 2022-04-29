Surya Grahan 2022: Things pregnant women should avoid for their child's safety

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pregnant women should be mindful during the Surya Grahan to avoid any harm to the unborn child

Highlights It is believed that the negative energy during a solar eclipse suddenly rises

Surya Grahan on April 30 will not be visible in India

Pregnant women should be mindful during the Surya Grahan 2022 for their child's safety

Surya Grahan or partial solar eclipse will be witnessed around the world on April 30. The solar eclipse is believed to last for over four hours this time. NASA claims that during the eclipse nearly 65 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. However, in India, the particular Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will not be visible. But that does not mean its effect won't be on the people living in India. Pregnant women especially need to take care of certain things during this time so that their child's safety is not compromised and the newborn is healthy.

It is believed that pregnant women should not go out during the eclipse as it can have a bad effect on their unborn child. Apart from religion and astrology, the reasons are also scientific. Surya Grahan has the biggest effect on an unborn baby. Apart from this, during the eclipse, the level of negative energy in the universe increases suddenly, which has effects on a pregnant lady.

Here's what pregnant ladies should do during Surya Grahan

To avoid negativity during the eclipse hours, pregnant women should chant the mantra at a clean place inside the house during the eclipse. This will increase positivity. It is better to chant 'Om' during the eclipse hours.

Additionally, do not use any sharp-edged or sharp objects during solar eclipse. This has a bad effect on the unborn child. As far as possible do not eat anything during the eclipse. If it is necessary to eat and drink, then put basil leaves in food items and water.