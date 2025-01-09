Surajkund Mela 2025 will start from this date in Faridabad, know themes, ticket prices and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Suraj Kund Mela 2025 will start from this date in Faridabad.

A review meeting was held at a hotel in Surajkund on Tuesday regarding the preparations for the Surajkund International Craft Fair. It was chaired by Haryana Tourism Corporation Principal Secretary Ramachandran. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements related to their department within the stipulated period. He said that the state of Haryana has preserved its cultural and historical heritage. The International Surajkund Fair held on the land of Haryana is playing an important role in taking our cultural heritage to the international stage. This time the fair will be in its 38th edition.

Date and timings of Suraj Kund Mela 2025

Surajkund International Crafts Fair 2025 will be held from February 7 to February 23 at Surajkund in the Faridabad district of HaryanaThe Mela will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Try to visit on weekdays as the crowd will be more on weekends. The Mela premises can be quite large and tiring, so wear comfortable shoes. Carry a water bottle and cash as per your requirement.

How to reach the Suraj Kund International Fair

To travel from Delhi to Faridabad, you can go by metro. The nearest metro station for this is Badarpur (Violet Line). From there you can reach the fair site via auto or cab. The distance from Delhi to Surajkund by road is about 23 km, which can be covered by private vehicle or bus. Haryana Roadways and DTC buses are available from Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad, which will take you to the fair site.

Ticket Prices of Suraj Kund Mela 2025

The entry ticket to Suraj Kund is Rs 120 on weekdays and Rs 180 per person on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be booked through the Sarathi app of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). For online, you can get tickets from special counters at Delhi Metro stations and ticket counters at the fair site.

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are two theme states

Ramachandran said that it is a matter of pride for the state of Haryana that we are effectively fulfilling the responsibility of organising an international-level fair. This time Odisha and Madhya Pradesh will be the two theme states in the fair. At the same time, countries associated with the BIMSTEC organisation, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand have been made partner countries. The North East Handloom and Handicraft Association is the cultural partner of the fair. Delhi Metro will also be the ticketing partner.

The Surajkund Fair will be completely digitised. He informed that under the guidance of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, all preparations are being made effectively to celebrate the Surajkund Fair grandly. In a conversation with the officials, the Principal Secretary gave necessary guidelines to all the officers at the departmental level about the arrangements to be made for the fair. He said that this Surajkund Fair being organised in the state of Haryana has established its unique identity at the world level today, hence we have to ensure our active participation in the successful organisation of the fair with full responsibility.

