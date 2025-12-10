6 signs a person is quietly struggling with insecurity; the fourth may surprise you Insecurity often hides behind everyday behaviour. From over-explaining to taking things personally, these six subtle signs can help you understand others—and yourself—with more compassion.

New Delhi:

Insecurity is something almost everyone experiences at some stage. For some, however, it reaches such depths that it starts popping up in their everyday interactions.

For India, specifically, where families comment on everything from your marks to your marriage plans, insecurities often pop up unnoticed. Making matters worse, the people dealing with insecurity rarely talk about their struggles with others.

Whether it shows up in friendships, romantic relationships, work environments, or even within families, noticing these subtle signs of insecurity can help you understand the people around you with more kindness. It can also help you recognise your own patterns.

Six subtle signs someone is insecure

The following are six signs someone might be more insecure than they appear:

1. They often seek reassurance

People who feel insecure always seek assurance. They may ask, time and again, questions like “Does this look okay?” or “Did I do well?” despite being reassured many times. It is not attention-seeking; rather, it follows from the fact that they do not trust their judgment. They need others in order to feel confident, because deep inside they question themselves.

2. They get jealous or competitive easily

This feeling of insecurity just makes it hard for a person to actually enjoy other people’s success. It is difficult to be inspired by a friend’s achievement because it feels intimidating. They might even subtly make comments to belittle someone’s accomplishment, not out of malice but out of fear of being left behind.

3. They over-explain and are concerned with the feeling of letting people down

Apologizing too much or giving long explanations for minor slips-ups is another subtle indication. Insecure people are usually afraid of being judged or rejected, so they try to explain everything, even small mistakes.

4. They are uncomfortable with compliments

Praise that is genuine may make people with insecurity issues feel uneasy. Rather than embracing a compliment, they may deflect or insist they do not deserve to be praised.

5. They take things personally

Even harmless comments can be interpreted as criticism. The person may perceive a neutral tone as anger, or any kind of disagreement could be seen as a personal attack.

6. They try to appear perfect

Some insecure people mask their fears with a polished, flawless image. They may look confident, cheerful, and successful from the outside, but deep inside, they are fighting silent battles of self-doubt.

Insecurity is not a flaw

Insecurity is not a flaw but a wound. Most insecure people are not trying to hurt others, but are simply protecting themselves from a world that once made them feel they were not enough.