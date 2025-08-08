Sturgeon Moon 2025: When and where to watch August's rare full moon and planet show Get ready for a sky show! August’s Sturgeon Moon will light up the nights from August 8–10 with a rare view of Venus, Saturn, and shooting stars.

The Sturgeon Moon will be visible from August 8 to 10, rising on August 9 at 3:55 p.m. ET. Native Americans gave this full moon its name because it aligns with uncommon planetary views and comes before the Perseid meteor shower. Admire the celestial display by looking up.

Prepare yourself for amazing excitement! The Sturgeon Moon, August's full moon, will be at its brightest on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 3:55 p.m. ET. You'll have plenty of opportunities to catch it because it will appear full from the evening of August 8 through August 10.

The sturgeon fish, which was once common in the Great Lakes, inspired the moon's name. Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be in close range to this full moon as it approaches the moon's aphelion. Perseid stones will also peak in a few days!

When to watch 'Sturgeon Moon'?

Full moon alert on Saturday, August 9, at 3:55 p.m. ET. The sturgeon moon, the August 2025 full moon, will be at its brightest when it appears.

Where to watch 'Sturgeon Moon'?

It will appear full for nearly three days, from the evening of August 8 to August 10, so don't worry if you miss the precise moment.

Why 'Sturgeon Moon'?

Because so many sturgeon fish were so easy to catch at this time, Native American tribes around the Great Lakes gave it the name 'Sturgeon Moon'. The name originated as a natural seasonal indicator many generations ago. Other names for it include Mountain Shadows Moon, Black Cherries Moon, and Corn Moon.

What makes the 2025 Sturgeon Moon extra special?

Uncommon distance effect. On August 7, the full moon occurs almost at the moon's aphelion, or furthest point from the sun. Planet lineup: On August 9 and August 11, around moonset, you might see Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn close to the moon.

Perseid Meteor Shower as a bonus: Keep an eye out for bright Perseid meteors that will shoot across the sky on August 12 and 13. Because of the moon's brightness, there may be some interference. Stay away from the lights of the city.

Allow your eyes to get used to the darkness. To get a better view, avoid looking at the moon directly.

