On Narali Purnima 2025, the ocean becomes a temple: Date, rituals, and significance

The nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan with great fanfare on the day of the full moon in the month of Shravan. Maharashtra and the Konkan region observe special beach worship during Narali Purnima on the same day.

Varun Devta and the sea are the objects of this puja.

What is the religious importance of this day, how is it worshipped, and why do fishermen who live on the sea worship the sea and Varun Devta? Let us know in detail

Also, it is important to know the exact date, time, rituals, and significance of the auspicious festival.

What is Narali Purnima and why is the sea worshipped?

The fishermen who live along the shore perform special worship to Samudra Devta and Varun Devta on this day. Narali Purnima is regarded as a very important day in Hinduism.

They think that by worshipping both of these deities on Narali Purnima, the sea area is secure all year long, and they are protected from all kinds of emergencies.

Fishermen specifically offer coconuts on the beach on this day in hopes of achieving happiness, wealth, and safety. It is also known as Nariyal Purnima for this reason.

Narali Purnima 2025: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Narali Purnima is on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:12 PM on August 08, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:24 PM on August 09, 2025

Narali Purnima rituals explained

After bathing and meditating on the day of Narali Purnima, worship the Sea God near the shore during the auspicious time.

Since boats are used for fishing all year round, after cleaning your boat, adorn and worship it on this day.

Pray for Lord Varun during Narali Puja and present him with coconuts, flowers, candies, etc.

Distribute prasad to others after Narali Puja, and then eat it yourself.