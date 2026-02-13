Struggling with cramps? Try these yoga asanas for menstrual comfort

New Delhi:

Pelvic health and menstrual comfort are deeply connected to how balanced, energised, and supported the body feels from within. As the internal systems work well, the discomfort will decrease automatically. Yogic postures that work on the movement of energy, circulation, posture, and awareness have a strong effect on the support of the pelvic area and the production of comfort during menstrual periods.

According to a Yoga and spiritual leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, practices such as Siddha Abhyaas and Healing Walk, which are deep pillars, are further reinforced by certain yoga postures.

Siddha Abhyaas

Siddha Abhyaas is a Himalayan tradition, which was developed in an extremely challenging environment, where survival required inner power, discipline and strong attachment with the energy within itself. It is a practice that is directed towards empowering the body internally, utilising minor energy channels known as nadis.

In the case of pelvic health, Siddha Abhyaas helps in supporting the lower part of the abdomen by enhancing blood circulation in the abdominal region, regulating the energy flow and the nervous system. Regulated internal system assists with hormonal patterns, lowers fatigue and aids the body with menstruation. As the energy circulates freely, the cramps, heaviness and mood swings are reduced gradually. The practice helps the body work more efficiently and in a younger manner, which enables women to enjoy more endurance, mental acuity and physical ease.

Healing Walk

Healing Walk is a foundational but effective practice which can be practised by everyone. It is a walking exercise with arms raised above the head at the level of the shoulders. This Sukshma vyayama technique establishes a great relationship between the brain, lungs, spine and the lower body.

To maintain the health of menstruation, Healing Walk will not only increase the circulation of blood to the pelvic area, but it will also strengthen the lungs and posture. The more and more intense the communication between the body and its organs, the more the body starts to regulate itself. Practice allows for lower stress levels, normalises the nervous system, and enhance work of digestive and reproductive organs. In the long term, it results in a decrease in menstrual discomfort, emotional stability, and physical strength.

Along with these supportive practices, there are also a few yoga poses that will specifically prove helpful in supporting the well-being of the pelvis and the effortlessness of the monthly cycle.

Other important yoga asanas

Baddha Konasana painlessly opens the hips and pelvic area, and improves the circulation of blood to the reproductive organs, as well as reduces the tension on the lower part of the body. This posture can be exercised regularly to prevent the occurrence of cramping and stiffness during menstruation.

Malasana helps to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor, promotes digestion, and promotes natural circulation in the lower abdomen. It helps the body to remain stable, and stable especially in hormonal fluctuation.

Supta Baddha Konasana relaxes the nervous system and also calms the mind. This is a very supportive pose, particularly during menstruation, as it will enable the body to get rid of fatigue and also support pelvic organs.



These supportive asanas, coupled with Siddha Abhyaas and Healing Walk, form a comprehensive method of pelvic health. Through regular practice, the body will be stronger, the mind will be calmer, and the menstrual cycles will be easier.



These routines help people to remember that real wellness is internal, and it is achieved by discipline, consciousness, and gentle adherence to self-care.

