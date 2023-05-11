Starting your running journey? Determine the ideal duration for your initial run

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Starting your running journey?

Running is a beneficial exercise in many ways in terms of health. In this exercise, the blood circulation of your body remains fine, and different parts of the body benefit. But, many times, when people start this exercise, they do it so fast that, due to this, extra pressure starts to be created on the body, and due to this, swelling and pain in the muscles start. Due to which things get worse the next day. So, know how to initially start running exercises.



How long should you run as a beginner?

For beginners in running, it is recommended to start with a distance of approximately 1.6 to 2 kilometers on the first day. Gradually increase your distance throughout the week, aiming to reach 5 kilometers by the end. This progressive approach allows you to gradually experience the benefits of running exercise.

Running exercises have benefits:

1. Beneficial for every part of the body

Running impacts every part of the body, promoting an increase in metabolic rate and maintaining liver health, while also enhancing overall blood circulation. Consequently, running ensures proper oxygen supply throughout the body, contributing to healthy skin as well.



2. Running reduces belly

Running is helpful in reducing belly fat. Running increases the metabolic power of the body and fat starts getting digested faster. Due to this, fat does not get stored elsewhere in the body and weight does not increase. So, if your stomach is coming out, then you should go running.



3. Prevents heart diseases

Running is beneficial in many ways for keeping the heart healthy. It opens the blood vessels, increases the oxygen supply in the body and improves the functioning of the heart. Apart from this, it also keeps the muscles of the heart healthy, keeps BP right and prevents heart diseases. So, start running and keep yourself healthy.

