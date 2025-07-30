Soha Ali Khan eats raw garlic every morning; here’s what it may do for your health Soha Ali Khan reveals her raw garlic morning habit on Instagram. Here’s how she takes it, and why it’s gaining attention for gut health and immunity support.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan is not one to shy away from sharing amazing health hacks. In a recent Instagram reel, the Rang De Basanti star revealed a personal health ritual that’s getting attention online. It is all about the raw garlic for the actress!

Soha starts her day with a clove of raw garlic on an empty stomach. The actress shared a video on social media detailing her four-week experience with this age-old wellness practice.

Soha Ali Khan's raw garlic wellness tip

Calling raw garlic a “powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance,” Soha explained the benefits of chewing it to activate allicin, the compound responsible for garlic’s medicinal properties. “So for the past four weeks, I have been starting my mornings with a little bite of raw garlic. Why? Because this tiny clove is a powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance. It’s ancient wisdom that still holds strong. I take one raw clove on an empty stomach, chew for as long as I can to activate the magic compound allicin (tell me your best time!) and then swallow with water. If you are not brave enough to chew, you can crush it and let it rest for ten minutes, " shared Soha.

Eating a raw clove on an empty stomach is said to be helpful for digestion, blood pressure, and even cholesterol levels. Soha also reminded her viewers that the garlic breath is no joke, but you can manage it with a good rinse with mouthwash.

A new health trend with a pungent twist

The rising popularity of raw garlic reflects the larger shift towards holistic health. Many of these practices are borrowed from Ayurveda and traditional health remedies. Soha says that while maybe not everyone is willing to bite into garlic raw, you can smash the clove to activate the health benefits, let it stand for 10 minutes and swallow it down. This way, you still get the health benefits from the garlic, but without the intense garlic taste.

Soha's post has initiated conversations around sustainable wellness and boosting immunity routines. Her advice is simple: start small, listen to your body, and take the mouthwash!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.